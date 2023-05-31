“NASCAR Golden Boy gets away with slander again”: Fans react to Chase Elliott suspension 

After crashing Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott has been suspended by NASCAR for one race. Officials determined that Elliott intentionally made contact with Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday (May 29).

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin were racing side by side when, on Lap 186, Hamlin pressed Elliott, causing him to brush the wall. Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota was rear-ended by Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet as he veered to the left, sending Hamlin flying into the outside wall. Hamlin suddenly lost his balance and landed on some grass.

Following the crash, Elliott's car was deemed beyond repair and Hamlin's was damaged, forcing both competitors to sit out the rest of NASCAR's longest race. Fans were not happy with Elliott's rash behavior. But as soon the news of his suspension broke out on Tuesday, they immediately on social media.

Some fans thought that this suspension was a bit unnecessary for Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin should've been penalized too.

Barbara Sue Clare @BarbaraSueClar @NASCARonNBC Denny Hamlin the NASCAR Golden Boy gets away with slander again @NASCARonNBC Denny Hamlin the NASCAR Golden Boy gets away with slander again

Devin Cook @devincook021 @NASCARonNBC If Elliott Is Suspended Then Denny Hamlin Should’ve Gotten Suspended For Wrecking Ross Chastain At Phoenix Then @NASCARonNBC If Elliott Is Suspended Then Denny Hamlin Should’ve Gotten Suspended For Wrecking Ross Chastain At Phoenix Then https://t.co/PMcGV8hxpq

Patty Johnson @PattyJo31924203 @NASCARonNBC What about Hamlin forcing him into the wall, suspend him too as he instigated the incident @NASCARonNBC What about Hamlin forcing him into the wall, suspend him too as he instigated the incident😡

Tdsilva @Tdsilva320 🏼 🏼🤬 @NASCARonNBC Hamlin the crybaby got what he wanted and Nascar once again got it wrong, way to go🏼🤬 @NASCARonNBC Hamlin the crybaby got what he wanted and Nascar once again got it wrong, way to go 👏🏼👏🏼🤬

Pete Beck @hoss3272 @NASCARonNBC Denny didn’t,t get anything for putting Chase in the wall. I’m done with NASCAR. @NASCARonNBC Denny didn’t,t get anything for putting Chase in the wall. I’m done with NASCAR.

A few thought it was just a racing incident and NASCAR didn't have to take such serious actions.

Blaney Fan12 @blaney_fan12

This sport is becoming a joke. @NASCARonNBC Think ratings are low now!They will go even lower.This sport is becoming a joke. @NASCARonNBC Think ratings are low now!They will go even lower.This sport is becoming a joke.

Chase Elliott won't be participating in the Sunday Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. As such, Hendrick Motorsports driver will have missed seven races so far this year.

Prior to the March 5 race in Las Vegas, NASCAR's most popular driver missed six races this year after rupturing his tibia in a skiing accident in Colorado.

'He shouldn’t be racing', Denny Hamlin fumes after his crash with Chase Elliott

On Lap 186 of the longest Cup Series race, Hamlin skidded high off of Turn 4, pushing Elliott into the outside wall. Then, Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet descended and collided with Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota's right rear, causing the latter's vehicle to strike the wall head-on.

Both drivers had to leave the race early and travel to the infield care facility where they were assessed. They were eventually discharged since Elliott's and Hamlin's vehicles were totaled and unable to be repaired.

However, Hamlin, the race winner from the previous year, was furious with Elliott for what he believed to be a planned move.

"It’s a tantrum, and he shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable." Hamlin said to the media.

Hamlin drew a comparison between the current circumstance and an incident involving Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace during a playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year. The incident resulted in a one-race penalty for Wallace.

In his interview, meanwhile, Elliott denied making an intentional mistake. He also regretted the fact that, for the second straight year, he did not finish the Memorial Day weekend race.

