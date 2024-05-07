NASCAR Goodyear 400 2024: Full Entry List at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 07, 2024 13:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at the Kansas Speedway.

The Goodyear 400 is the 13th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, May 12, at the Darlington Raceway. The 400-mile race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 293 laps on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. Sunday's event marks the fifth annual Goodyear 400, hosted by Darlington Raceway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Goodyear 400.

The 36 drivers will take the green flag, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus and #43 Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones.

Jones will return to track after missing the last two weeks’ races due to a back injury. He suffered a spinal fracture last month at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s Goodyear 400 in three hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds.

2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 400-mile race at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 12 at 3 pm ET.

