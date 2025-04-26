NASCAR great Mike Joy urges sport to shift focus and make sport more exciting for younger generations 

Longtime motorsports announcer Mike Joy has issued a direct warning to NASCAR: if the sport doesn’t shift its focus, it risks losing touch with the younger generation. Joy has urged NASCAR to move away from relying so heavily on business-to-business (B2B) relationships and instead prioritize building a stronger connection with everyday fans—especially younger ones.
These comments surfaced through a tweet by Sports Business Journal on X, where they shared Joy’s candid perspective on NASCAR’s current trajectory. The caption read:
“Longtime PxP announcer @mikejoy500 issued a stern warning to NASCAR about the future of the sport and its fandom. He urged the brand to shift its focus from B2B to B2C audiences to bring back young fans.”
Backing up the post, Mike Joy’s original quote—sourced from Motorsports.com—was also included. In his own words, Joy stated:
“We’re not attracting the younger fanbase that we need to move this sport forward into the next decade.”
Michael Kinsey Joy is widely regarded as one of the most experienced voices in motorsports. With a broadcasting career spanning over five decades, he has been the play-by-play commentator for FOX Sports’ NASCAR coverage since 2001. Prior to that, Joy built his reputation across both radio and television, working with CBS, ESPN, and other major networks. Over the course of his career, he has called 45 Daytona 500 races.
As for the current state of the sport, NASCAR’s 2025 season has shown mixed results in terms of viewership. According to data provided by Daily Downforce, the total viewership is down 3.5% compared to last year. More concerning is the fact that points races have seen a larger dip—declining by over 9% in both total and average viewership. While there has been growth in exhibition races and in cable broadcast numbers, the overall drop points to a growing disconnect between NASCAR and its core fanbase, particularly the younger demographic Joy referenced.
“Bell will be a champion of this sport” – Mike Joy picks his future NASCAR star
For a separate but related conversation about the sport’s future, Mike Joy appeared on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. Speaking with the former NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joy shared his thoughts on drivers, competition, and the direction of the sport.
One standout moment came when Harvick asked Mike Joy which driver—aside from Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson—he would most like to see race in the prestigious Indy 500. Joy’s answer was quick and confident,
“Bell will be a champion of this sport,” Joy declared.
He went on to reflect on Bell’s 2023 season, specifically a central moment at Martinsville that he believes altered Bell’s championship chances.
"I really wished he'd had the chance to run for it last year. Martinsville got in the way, and so did a couple of blocking Chevrolets," he explained.
Mike Joy noted that while Bell could have taken the opportunity to criticize others or stir controversy, he didn’t. Instead, he addressed the situation professionally, a move Joy believes earned him respect within the sport.
“I think it really elevated his status in the garage and in the sport,” he told Harvick.
Christopher Bell, the 2017 NASCAR Truck Series champion, has come up as one of the top drivers in the current season. He currently ranks third in the points standings with 305 points to his credit. His performances include three consecutive wins, a pole position at Martinsville, six top-ten finishes, and five top-five results in just nine starts.
