NASCAR great Mike Joy urges sport to shift focus and make sport more exciting for younger generations 

Longtime motorsports announcer Mike Joy has issued a direct warning to NASCAR: if the sport doesn’t shift its focus, it risks losing touch with the younger generation. Joy has urged NASCAR to move away from relying so heavily on business-to-business (B2B) relationships and instead prioritize building a stronger connection with everyday fans—especially younger ones.

Ad

These comments surfaced through a tweet by Sports Business Journal on X, where they shared Joy’s candid perspective on NASCAR’s current trajectory. The caption read:

“Longtime PxP announcer @mikejoy500 issued a stern warning to NASCAR about the future of the sport and its fandom. He urged the brand to shift its focus from B2B to B2C audiences to bring back young fans.”

Ad

Trending

Backing up the post, Mike Joy’s original quote—sourced from Motorsports.com—was also included. In his own words, Joy stated:

“We’re not attracting the younger fanbase that we need to move this sport forward into the next decade.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kinsey Joy is widely regarded as one of the most experienced voices in motorsports. With a broadcasting career spanning over five decades, he has been the play-by-play commentator for FOX Sports’ NASCAR coverage since 2001. Prior to that, Joy built his reputation across both radio and television, working with CBS, ESPN, and other major networks. Over the course of his career, he has called 45 Daytona 500 races.

As for the current state of the sport, NASCAR’s 2025 season has shown mixed results in terms of viewership. According to data provided by Daily Downforce, the total viewership is down 3.5% compared to last year. More concerning is the fact that points races have seen a larger dip—declining by over 9% in both total and average viewership. While there has been growth in exhibition races and in cable broadcast numbers, the overall drop points to a growing disconnect between NASCAR and its core fanbase, particularly the younger demographic Joy referenced.

Ad

“Bell will be a champion of this sport” – Mike Joy picks his future NASCAR star

For a separate but related conversation about the sport’s future, Mike Joy appeared on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. Speaking with the former NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joy shared his thoughts on drivers, competition, and the direction of the sport.

Ad

One standout moment came when Harvick asked Mike Joy which driver—aside from Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson—he would most like to see race in the prestigious Indy 500. Joy’s answer was quick and confident,

“Bell will be a champion of this sport,” Joy declared.

He went on to reflect on Bell’s 2023 season, specifically a central moment at Martinsville that he believes altered Bell’s championship chances.

Ad

"I really wished he'd had the chance to run for it last year. Martinsville got in the way, and so did a couple of blocking Chevrolets," he explained.

Mike Joy noted that while Bell could have taken the opportunity to criticize others or stir controversy, he didn’t. Instead, he addressed the situation professionally, a move Joy believes earned him respect within the sport.

Ad

“I think it really elevated his status in the garage and in the sport,” he told Harvick.

Expand Tweet

Christopher Bell, the 2017 NASCAR Truck Series champion, has come up as one of the top drivers in the current season. He currently ranks third in the points standings with 305 points to his credit. His performances include three consecutive wins, a pole position at Martinsville, six top-ten finishes, and five top-five results in just nine starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.