NASCAR: Greg Biffle tells story of how Jimmie Johnson got out of a speeding ticket

Fox Sports is hosting a NASCAR livestream for this year's Daytona 500, which features a panel discussion with Hailee Deegan, Matt Kenseth and Greg Biffle. While the trio did manage to be quite entertaining on their own, things got really interesting when a fan asked about whether the drivers had gotten out of a speeding ticket.

😂 @MattKenseth's story of how @JimmieJohnson once got out of traffic ticket is incredible. pic.twitter.com/CtgRLwx15K — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2021

Deegan was the first to answer, by stating that she told a cop she was going to be racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. She even said that she had her race seat in her car during the stop, which helped convince the cop to give her some slack. The only problem was that she wasn't scheduled to compete at CMS that day.

The discussion then moved on Greg Biffle, who told viewers that he had gotten speeding tickets due to being a NASCAR driver and also let off for the same reason. As if that wasn't hilarious enough, he also shared a story of the time that Jimmie Johnson was pulled over for speeding.

When Jimmie Johnson put his NASCAR credentials to use

According to Kenseth, Johnson was supposedly so worried about getting fined that he accidentally handed the cops his hard card. While Kenseth clarified that Johnson claimed he did it by mistake, Kenseth thought Johnson had intentionally done it to get out of the ticket.

Whether Johnson was nervous or trying to give the cop a hint of who he was is still up for debate, but the story made for some hilarious moments. Kenseth then followed up the Johnson story by claiming he had gotten out of speeding fines due to who he was as well.

At the end of the day, every NASCAR fan loves a good story about their favorite driver, and that's exactly what this was. Almost like the time NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. was stopped by police for speeding, but got out of a ticket by putting the officer on the phone with none other than Jeff Gordon.