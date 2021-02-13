Hailie Deegan goes for a spin in Daytona Truck race

Hailee Deegan has been a key storyline heading into the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series season, and had a lot to prove in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. Unfortunately for the former ARCA Series driver, her day took a turn for the worse when she was bumped into the wall late in the race.

The incident occurred on Lap 81 when Hailie Deegan lost control of her car and was sent sliding toward the inside wall. She was able to continue despite major cometic damage to the front of her truck, which forced the team to work on it for three laps just to keep going.

.@HailieDeegan spins on the backstretch bringing out the caution. pic.twitter.com/xGe15F5kBh — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 13, 2021

How did Hailie Deegan wreck?

The wreck was a disappointing start for Hailey Deegan, a rookie driver with a growing fan base. She is hoping to build on last year's strong ARCA performance, which included a runnerup finish at Daytona. This was the third NASCAR Truck Series race for Hailie Deegan, NASCAR's top young female driver.

While Hailie Deegan might not have had a chance at winning the season-opening NASCAR truck race after going three laps down, her skills were on full display at Daytona. Between running in the top 10 for much of the race and pulling off some veteran-like moves, Hailie Deegan deserves some credit in her 2021 debut.

In the end, wrecking at Daytona is pretty much a right of passage in NASCAR, almost like taking a Darlington stripe. Hopefully this is just a slight detour in what could still be a successful career.