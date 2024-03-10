NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte reunites with Joe Gibbs Racing as brand ambassador

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, who is also the brother of the legendary Terry Labonte, is making a return to Joe Gibbs Racing after a lengthy 19-year hiatus.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has officially announced that Bobby will rejoin their championship team, albeit not as a racer, but as a brand ambassador in a consulting capacity.

They shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"The Champ Is BACK! @Bobby_Labonte , the 2000 #NASCAR Cup Champion, is back with Joe Gibbs Racing! In this new role, Bobby will serve as a brand ambassador for JGR, provide regular content for our social channels, as well as support our business operations and sales outreach."

Bobby Labonte, during his tenure with the team from 1995 to 2005, piloted their race cars for a decade. In this remarkable span, he won 21 races and clinched the prestigious 2000 Sprint Cup championship, leaving an indelible mark on Joe Gibbs Racing's history.

Labonte is one of just four drivers in NASCAR history to win championships in the top two divisions of the sport. He is a 32-time NASCAR race winner. His triumphs include the 2001 IROC Series Championship, the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, and the 1991 Xfinity Series Championship.

A look into Bobby Labonte's NASCAR career

Bobby Labonte forged his path through motorsports, initially racing in any available car. His breakthrough came when he became a full-time premier series driver at the age of 28 in 1993.

Labonte's career saw him bagging 21 NASCAR Cup wins, 10 NASCAR Xfinity wins, 3 IROC wins and 1 NASCAR Truck Series win. His accomplishments also include the 2000 Winston Cup Championship, the 2001 IROC Series Championship, and his induction into the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He raced a limited schedule in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from 2022 to 2023 and won four races in the SMART Modified Tour.

He established the Bobby Labonte Foundation in 2003 to provide yearly grants to North Carolina-based organizations which work to enhance foundations for kids and families. The charity has donated close to $1 million, making a major influence over time.