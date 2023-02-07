NASCAR Hall of Famer ‘Gentleman’ Ned Jarrett’s family releases heartbreaking personal statement

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Ned Jarrett is one personality in the sport that breaks the mold of how a typical racing driver should behave. The former driver and father of another Cup Series champion, Dale Jarrett, was known across the stock car racing fraternity for his calm and composed demeanor on and off the track, earning him the nickname 'Gentleman Ned Jarrett'.

News recently broke about the Jarrett family in a period of mourning after Dale Jarrett took to his official Twitter account to announce the death of his mother, Martha Jarrett. Married to Ned Jarrett for over 67 years, Martha Jarrett was announced dead on February 7, 2023. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed away, as confirmed by her son.

In a bid to confirm the news to fans, as well as ask for privacy for the family, Dale Jarrett took to Twitter and wrote:

"Sadly, the family of NASCAR HOF member Ned Jarrett announces the passing of his beloved wife Martha, who died peacefully Sunday February 5, with family by her side. Ned and Martha spent 67 years together, in complete love and devotion. At this time, the family requests privacy."

See the tweet below:

Dale Jarrett @DaleJarrett Sadly, the family of NASCAR HOF member Ned Jarrett announces the passing of his beloved wife Martha, who died peacefully Sunday February 5, with family by her side. Ned and Martha spent 67 years together, in complete love and devotion. At this time, the family requests privacy.

Twitter reacts to NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett's tweet announcing the death of Martha Jarrett

With the news of Martha Jarrett's demise now official, NASCAR fans as well as people from other walks of life took to Dale Jarrett's tweet to offer the Jarrett family's condolences.

One of the first prominent figures to speak on the news was current Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski, amongst various others. Here are some of the reactions:

"Thinking of you DJ"

"Sorry to hear this. Please give Ned and the rest of the family my best."

David Ragan @DavidRagan @DaleJarrett Sorry to hear this. Please give Ned and the rest of the family my best.

"My condolences to the entire Jarrett family. Wishing you comfort during this time."

Mike Massaro @MikeMassaroTV @DaleJarrett My condolences to the entire Jarrett family. Wishing you comfort during this time.

"Condolences and heartfelt prayers to you, your father Ned and your family, Dale."

Rob Tiongson @RobTiongson @DaleJarrett Condolences and heartfelt prayers to you, your father Ned and your family, Dale.

"DJ the Pistone family sends our thoughts and prayers to the Jarretts"

Pete Pistone @PPistone @DaleJarrett DJ the Pistone family sends our thoughts and prayers to the Jarretts

Meanwhile, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is well underway with Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. taking victory last weekend at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Daytona International Speedway is now set to witness the 64th run of the iconic Daytona 500 later this month. With news faces such as rookies Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs, along with familiar faces such as Jimmie Johnson, all set to participate, the Superspeedway race has all the makings of an absolute thriller.

