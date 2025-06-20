NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch named the Grand Marshall of Pocono Cup race

Kurt Busch was named the Grand Marshal for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 20. This honor follows his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 last month.

Throughout the Pocono Raceway weekend, Kurt Busch is being celebrated as he returns to the site of a career-ending crash during qualifying in 2022. Busch is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion (2004) and a former Daytona 500 winner (2017).

The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver will make several scheduled appearances during the race weekend, including at the Victory Lane Stage for a special Q&A session on Sunday, and fans will have the opportunity to ask him questions and to celebrate his achievements as a professional race car driver. Busch has had success at the historic track with three wins in 2005, 2007 and 2016.

NBC's journalist Dustin Long confirmed the news about Kurt Busch serving in the official role following his confirmation as a Hall of Fame inductee. He wrote on X:

"#NASCAR ... Kurt Busch named grand marshal for Sunday's Cup race here at Pocono."

Kurt Busch is arguably most recognised for his extensive career in the Cup Series from 2000 to 2022. He claimed the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series title, has 34 race wins to his credit. He drove for many of the premier teams in NASCAR, including Roush Racing, Penske Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, and ended his career with 23XI Racing.

Busch's full-time career ended at Pocono after a career-ending concussion, which opened up a broader discussion about safety in NASCAR. After retiring, he continued to stay with 23XI Racing as a mentor. Kurt was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in May 2023.

Kurt Busch bares raw sentiment after prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame induction

Kurt Busch’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 was an emotional milestone for the veteran driver. Reflecting on the announcement, Busch admitted he had to put on “emotional blinders” to stay composed, likening the experience to being in “race mode.”

He emphasized the honor of being selected among a group of nominees who all made significant impacts on the sport, making the moment even more meaningful for him.

“ I felt like it was race mode, I had to put the emotional blinders on. You're watching the video of the past, you think of the present and future all at once. Everyone that's one the ballot is someone that can go into the hall because of the impact that they made on the sport,” he said in a video shared by CBS Sports' Steven Taranto on X.

Busch also looked back on his rapid and sometimes tumultuous rise in NASCAR. Entering the sport at a young age, he confessed he was initially unprepared for the pressures and challenges that came with it. He credited mentors, particularly the late Jim Hunter, for guiding him through difficult periods.

