NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin drops one-word reaction to Shane van Gisbergen’s first Cup oval milestone at Kansas

Mark Martin is impressed after Shane van Gisbergen's first-ever top-10 result at a NASCAR Cup Series oval track. On Sunday at Kansas Speedway, the New Zealand driver finished 10th in the Hollywood Casino 400The result came after an early setback and heavy traffic. Van Gisbergen started the race at the back after a post-inspection penalty and then served a stop-and-go sanction on the opening lap. The No. 88 Trackhouse Racing team's crew chief, Stephen Doran, was also removed, and Chais Eliason stepped in as interim crew chief to finish just 1.288 seconds behind race winner Chase Elliott.Gisbergen's previous best result on an oval this season was a 14th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. He also shared a short celebratory message about the top-10 finish on X, writing:&quot;P10 at Kansas Speedway in our @redbullmotors #88! 😀 Was difficult starting a lap down, without our crew chief and having that penalty, but Chais our interim crew chief did a great job! We had really good speed in the race, so I'm stoked to get a top 10, thanks @TeamTrackhouse!&quot;NASCAR Hall of Famer Martin reacted to his post and wrote:&quot;Impressive.&quot;Van Gisbergen has stood out on road courses. He won multiple races on road and street courses this rookie season and entered the playoffs, but his oval form lagged for much of the season. The 36-year-old was eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 16 elimination race after finishing outside the top-25 in all the first three playoff races at ovals.Notably, he did have a career-best finish of 12th at the 0.5-mile oval in Martinsville last fall.Shane van Gisbergen aims for a Roval win after a strong debutShane van Gisbergen will get another shot at winning the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval after a missed win last season. He has already secured four road/street course wins this season.In his debut at the Roval last year, the three-time Supercars champion started from pole, led 21 laps, but his race took a hit when he was spun out by Carson Hocevar at the hairpin. The setback caused him to drop to 23rd place with 48 laps left. He had moved up to seventh with 35 laps remaining, but a caution sent him to pit road for fuel and tyres. Van Gisbergen restarted the final stage 24th, climbed to 17th and broke into the top 10 with 16 laps remaining, and ended up finishing in seventh place.Shane van Gisbergen sits in 14th in the NASCAR Cup points standings, five points behind Alex Bowman, ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL 400, which is scheduled for this Sunday, October 5.