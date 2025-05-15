NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s four-word comeback silences harsh Kansas race critics

Veteran NASCAR driver Mark Martin gained support from fans on social media as he defended his appreciation for the race at Kansas earlier last week. Kyle Larson had managed to deliver a dominant victory after winning both stages.
While it was a good day for the #5 Hendrick Motorsports team, many fans criticized the race for a lack of action as a single driver dominated for the most part. Larson led 221 of the 267 laps and remained seconds ahead of his competition. Commenting on the race, former driver Mark Martin gave it a positive rating, mentioning that the same drivers could have a very different finish in other races, also adding that not all races can be extremely competitive.
"It was a good race. You could line them up tomorrow and get a completely different looking race. You can’t make every race a three wide finish," he wrote on X.
However, his opinion wasn't shared by everyone. Replying to his post, a fan wrote that they "disrespectfully disagree," mentioning that it wasn't entertaining to see a driver dominate the race; moreover, they also stated that this was the reason the grandstands at Kansas were empty.
"Respectfully disagree. Watching a single car simply dominate the race while those behind wait and watch for tires to wear isn’t entertaining. I recall the days when Kansas stands were full - not so anymore," the fan replied.
However, Martin defended his opinion with a four-word reply, stating:
"It is racing though."
Many users commented in support of Martin's opinion regarding the race.
When Mark Martin delivered his unbiased opinion towards NASCAR simplifying the cars
The former NASCAR driver is known for his brutally honest takes about the sport and its rulings on his social media. During the rain break in the Daytona 500 earlier this year, he hosted a little Q&A session on his social media.
One of the fans questioned him about the simplification being made in NASCAR in the more recent years, which has witnessed similar cars on the entire field. Replying to this, Mark Martin mentioned that it is an attempt to get more people interested in the sport, however, he also stated that he hasn't been in support of the same.
"It’s an attempt to get more people watching on TV. Putting on a show to connect with new fans. I haven’t been a supporter of some of it. I believe the racing needs to have some resemblance to what it always was. There is no simple solution," Martin wrote on X.
Mark Martin raced in NASCAR between 1981 and 2013. A veteran driver, he never won the Cup Series championship; however, he finished as the runner-up five times, winning 40 races throughout his career.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.