NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham makes feelings known about "tenacious" Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards ahead of the induction ceremony

One needs talent to be successful as a NASCAR driver, but that’s not all. Having that never-give-up attitude and steadfast commitment is equally important. And that’s exactly what helped Carl Edwards and Ricky Rudd attain greatness.

Renowned journalist Bob Pockrass seized the opportunity to interview championship-winning crew chief Ray Evernham ahead of the 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Pockrass wanted to know what made Edwards and Rudd the feared competitors back in the day.

“The commitment,” said Evernham, who is now 67 years old. “Both are tenacious guys. Both started with nothing and their commitment was to make it to the top. When you have to race somebody or compete against somebody that has talent and then they are followed up with just commitment and desire to get the job done, they become tough competitors.”

When Rudd entered the 1975 Carolina 500, he was just an 18-year-old kid with zero experience in driving stock cars. Racing motorcycles and go-karts was all he knew at the time. Through his unwavering grit, the rookie from Chesapeake, Virginia, stood up against legendary NASCAR drivers like Cale Yarborough, Richard Petty, and Michael Waltrip.

For Edwards, the grind was about the same, if not more. He started as a substitute teacher handing out business cards with the phrase “If you’re looking for a driver, you’re looking for me.” His tenacity finally paid off when Roush Fenway Racing signed him in 2004, leading to a career featuring 72 wins.

“Ricky, from an early age, when he started (he) had nothing,” Evernham continued. “Carl walking around handing cards out about driving...you know, that kind of commitment when you dedicate your life to something normally you're gonna get there.”

Their names are now indelible in the history of NASCAR. Besides Rudd and Edwards, pioneer ballot recipient Ralph Moody was also inducted into the sport’s prestigious hall yesterday.

Carl Edwards reflects on his early retirement from NASCAR

Ahead of the 2017 season, Carl Edwards, who was about 38 years old then, announced that he would no longer be racing full-time. The news came as a shock to many as Edwards was still in his prime.

Edwards had no regrets about his decision to leave early. However, he had other regrets. During an interview with Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, the native of Missouri said:

“I don’t regret leaving. I could have probably done it better. I wasn’t good at it. I never even considered doing something like that. So if I had to do it over again, I probably could have done it in a more gracious way.”

Getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is something that he never expected in his wildest dreams. He was grateful to NASCAR for having him back like this.

“It’s the first time I really felt like I understood what the NASCAR family is. It’s so strange for NASCAR to invite me back like this with this honor after I walked away eight years ago,” he added.

