NASCAR hands Brent Crews major penalty with $1,000 fine and probation after ARCA Phoenix win

Brent Crews, who recently won the ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway, is back in the headlines again after he breached NASCAR's safety requirements during the 2025 General Tire 150. As per reports, Crews did not have his head sock or helmet skirt on during the Phoenix race on March 7.

Crews won the ARCA Menards Series race brilliantly after he made a last-lap pass on Brenden Queen. With this, he claimed his third ARCA Menards Series win, and his first ARCA Menards Series West win. However, his victory took a bit of a dent after the latest report of his penalty.

According to renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Crews received a $1000 penalty and a probation for the rest of the ARCA season for breaching the safety protocol. Here's what Pockrass shared about it from his official X account:

"Brent Crews didn't have a head sock nor a helmet skirt when he won the ARCA race Friday at Phoenix ... that is a requirement ... he was fined $1,000 by ARCA and put on probation for the rest of the season."

Brent Crews is a 16-year-old driver who competes in multiple stock car racing series in NASCAR and ARCA. In addition to racing in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series West, and ARCA Menards Series East, Crews also takes part in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Brent Crews shared his feelings following his Phoenix victory

Brent Crews of Joe Gibbs Racing recently let his feelings known following his 2025 General Tire 150 win at Phoenix Raceway. Reacting to his victory that came in the last lap against his long-time competitor, Brenden Queen, here's what he said in the post-race interview:

"I raced Brenden [Queen] the whole year last year. We raced him for CARS Tour wins, and then coming here to the ARCA Menards Series at a track like Phoenix to race for the win was really special. A great job to [Pinnacle Racing Group]. They had a winning car today, so I’m grateful for the caution at the end.”

NASCAR ARCA West Series driver Brent Crews (22) during the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 - Source: Imagn

Queen, who lost the race to Crews, also shared his thoughts. Here's what he said:

"The only way they could beat us was to knock us out of the way,” Queen said. “Honestly, I’m going to look at it as ‘I have to do a better job on that restart’. In my defense, I never should have let him get close enough. I gave him the bottom in [turn] one to try and not get hit because he had such a run off [turn] two because I cleared him.

Brent Crews drives the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in ARCA and ARCA West. In the ARCA East, he is in charge of the #81 and #18 Camrys. In the Truck Series, the Denver, North Carolina-born driver drives the #1 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage.

