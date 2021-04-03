NASCAR teams up with Talladega Super Speedway to raise money for tornado relief

It is no secret that many NASCAR fans dream of taking the track one day, but seldom do they get the chance to do so. This changed to an extent when schools held graduation ceremonies at various tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, making for a memorable experience.

For older NASCAR fans, they got an opportunity to take two laps around the Talladega Super Speedway for $50. Fans got to take their hot rods around the 2.66-mile track for charity.

The charity comes after the state of Alabama was ravaged by several tornadoes over a short period of time. These have already caused millions of dollars in damage and the expenses could get higher.

Thank you everyone who joined us for today’s Track Laps to benefit the American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief! pic.twitter.com/OLEvf0Yzsd — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) April 2, 2021

Speaking about the charity event, track spokesperson Russell Branham said:

“It’s a chance for us to showcase the track for people who’ve never seen it. More than 330 pre-registered and paid the $50 donation to tornado relief. Others showed up throughout the day. More than $45,000 was raised. The event was open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday."

NASCAR offered fans a unique experience

Although the charity event was hosted by Talladega Super Speedway in coordination with Dega Cares and the NASCAR Foundation, it didn't come without rules. Fans needed to follow a pace car and were not allowed to overtake it under any circumstances. They were also not allowed to exit their vehicles and drive on the top lanes of the track.

Lauren Sutter, one of the fans who took part in the event, spoke about her experience and newfound admiration for NASCAR drivers.

"That was terrifying. I have a whole new appreciation for NASCAR drivers. Their arm muscles must be really strong. It’s like a ride at the carnival that once it starts you regret getting on but once you’re going it’s too late.”

First cars are on track for ‘Dega Gives Track Laps!



Join us from now until 4:00 PM CT to register on-site, with proceeds benefitting the American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief. pic.twitter.com/zRn3ZY8kut — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) April 2, 2021

NASCAR fans wanting to partake in the unique experience were asked to drive through the tunnel located at turn three and head to pit road. From there, fans were asked to sign a liability waiver and other paperwork before being allowed to follow the pace car out to the track.

NASCAR raised $45,000 for tornado relief, while offering fans a unique experience at the Talladega Super Speedway. The event also followed social distancing rules, which kept the people involved safe.