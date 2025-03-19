"NASCAR is on a high right now": Kenny Wallace links Denny Hamlin's major deal to the sport's booming popularity

Former NASCAR driver and TV analyst Kenny Wallace made his feelings known on the state of NASCAR in a social media video. In the wake of Denny Hamlin's announced partnership with Progressive, the former NASCAR RaceDay host believes NASCAR is in a boom period.

In a recent episode of "Coffee with Kenny," Wallace said he was amazed at NASCAR garnering over three million viewers on cable alone. He then questioned what the reason for that might be, adding:

"Over three million people watch on cable. That's the key there. When racing's on the rabbit ears and we get these four million viewers, we're like, 'Well, that should be because it's on rabbit ears,' you know, just your local channel, but now over 3 million people watching on cable. What's going on?" (5:07 onwards)

Wallace attributes the rise in FOX's TV ratings for NASCAR due to the new partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series. With new commercials for the IndyCar Series airing during the Cup races, Wallace believes coverage on both forms of motorsports goes hand in hand.

"Instead of seeing a NASCAR commercial, now, you're seeing an IndyCar commercial, and I think it makes people think, 'Oh, racing.' ... Instead of 10 NASCAR commercials, you add 10 more IndyCar commercials. Now you got 20 racing commercials. So now you're seeing all these racing commercials," Wallace said. (6:13 onwards)

Wallace went on to say a good sign for NASCAR is that sponsors want in the sport. The Missouri native pointed to Denny Hamlin's recent announcement that Progressive Insurance will be the primary sponsor of his #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for 18 races in 2025. With drivers and sponsors wanting to be a part of the Cup Series, Wallace believes we're in the midst of a boom period of NASCAR.

"The drivers want to come back to NASCAR. The the sponsors are coming back. NASCAR is on a high right now," Wallace said. (8:13 onwards)

Denny Hamlin dropped three-word IG caption following announcement of Progressive partnership

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has a new sponsorship in Progressive Insurance that will be on the hood of his #11 machine for the bulk of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Based on a recent Instagram post, the Chesterfield, Virginia native seems excited about the new deal.

Hamlin took to Instagram with a video of himself in front of the blue and white Progressive #11 machine. The 54-time Cup Series winner penned a three-word caption that read:

"Now that’s progressive"

Hamlin's longtime primary sponsor, FedEx, left at the conclusion of the 2024 Cup Series season. FedEx had been the three-time Daytona 500 champion's sponsor since his rookie campaign in 2006.

Denny Hamlin is still sponsored by Sport Clips, Yahoo, and Mavis Tires & Brakes. He is amid his 20th full-time season in the Cup Series.

