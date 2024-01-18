NASCAR honors first female Daytona 500 driver with Hall of Fame induction in 2024

Janet Guthrie will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday, January 19. She is the first woman to qualify for and compete at the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500.

Guthrie will receive the "Landmark Award," an award given to people who have made a "significant contribution" and promoted "NASCAR’s growth and esteem." She will join Anne B. France and Norma “Dusty” Brandel as the third woman to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

When Guthrie entered the racing world, she was not welcomed, especially in NASCAR, which is known to have a male-dominated culture. But that didn't stop her, and she became the first female driver to qualify for and participate in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 in 1977.

From 1976 to 1980, Guthrie had to overcome many challenges in her career. She confronted snubs by other drivers, officials, and fans and had difficulties with sponsorship, but Guthrie rapidly earned respect on the racetrack.

Her best moments as a driver include being the first female to lead the field at a NASCAR race and finishing sixth at the Bristol Motor Speedway back in 1977. Guthrie's sixth-place finish is a record that she shares with Danica Patrick for the best finish by a woman in a NASCAR race.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Guthrie said she would have been a Cup winner if only the financial support she needed was provided.

“I can confidently assert that had I been able to continue, I would have won in NASCAR. I’d led a NASCAR race, I’d run with the leaders on several occasions. I drove enough races to be confident that it was going to happen. But without the sponsorship, it doesn’t,” she said.

Even without sponsorship, she leaves behind five top-10 finishes as well as a career in IndyCar.

Janet Guthrie's influence goes beyond her racing career. She encouraged other women racers to fight against stereotypes and follow their passion.

Full list of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees of 2024

The 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 19th. Here are the 2024 class of inductees:

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson earned his place as a Hall of Famer with his seven Cup Series championships, including five consecutive titles. With 83 wins, Johnson's name finds a mention in the "Greatest of All Time" discussion.

Chad Knaus

Chad Knaus' partnership with Jimmie Johnson resulted in seven Cup Series championships. He has 81 wins over 19 seasons as a crew chief. Knaus is currently the Vice President of Competition for Hendrick Motorsports.

Donnie Ellison

Donnie Allison is a member of the renowned "Alabama Gang."He will be celebrated for his lasting contributions to the sport. Allison received the Cup Series Rookie of the Year award in 1967 and has three wins. He will also be remembered for his battle with Cale Yarborough at the Daytona 500 in 1979.

Janet Guthrie

Janet Guthrie will receive the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contribution. She is a pioneer in motorsport and became the first woman to compete in a premier series superspeedway race in 1976.

The Hall of Fame welcomes these legends for the Class of 2024.