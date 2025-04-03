NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes major Late Model paint scheme reveal with $30.5B partner

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his official social media account to make a major announcement for JR Motorsports. As per his post, JR Motorsports partnered with Sun Drop, a $30.5 billion brand (as per Yahoo Finance), for the upcoming Late Model race in October this year.

Earnhardt Jr. from his X account, shared the upcoming paint scheme for the #8 Chevrolet in the Late Model competition. The car will feature the iconic green, yellow and red colors, with red colors on the floor, followed by yellowish dots and then green at the top.

The #8 number will be visible with Red color on both sides of the car, and the Sun Drop logo on the bonnet, side rear and rear of the car. Announcing the paint scheme, the former Cup Series driver and co-owner of JR Motorsports wrote on X:

"New look for the No. 8 @SunDrop Chevy. See ya at Tri-County in October."

Here's the post by Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the micro-blogging site:

Earnhardt Jr. will drive the #8 Chevrolet in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour for his team at the Tri-County in October 2025. After his full-time retirement from the Cup Series, Earnhardt Jr. kept his presence in the Xfinity Series and the Late Model Stock Tour series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. slammed drivers after Martinsville chaos

Dale Earnhardt Jr. let his feelings known about the chaotic NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Martinsville Speedway last week. The former driver turned analyst stated that he was taken aback by the utter disregard of the drivers in the competition.

Taylor Gray, driver of the #54 Operation 300 Toyota, and Sammy Smith, driver of the #8 Pilot Chevrolet, after an on-track incident to end the NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Getty

Speaking about this, he said in the recent Dale Jr Download podcast:

“I hope that they (NASCAR) handle this properly; I expect they will. Whatever that may be, we'll move forward, but listen, my blood was boiling!”

“During the entire race, I saw decisions from several drivers that there was total disregard for the other competitors, the racetrack, total regard for the Xfinity Series, for the race cars themselves," he added.

The Marine Corps 250 at the Martinsville Speedway saw one of the most chaotic and controversial endings to an Xfinity Series race. Fans witnessed the race go through a red flag, 14 cautions and 104 out of 250 laps ran under a yellow flag situation.

The chaos began in the last lap after Sammy Smith, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team JR Motorsports' driver, came from multiple car lengths behind to take out Taylor Gray, the race leader. As a result, both drivers were immediately out of contention for the race win, while Austin Hill used the opportunity to come up ahead and win the race.

