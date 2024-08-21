NASCAR imposes $25,000 fine on Parker Kligerman's team with points deduction for Michigan rule violation

Parker Kligerman has been docked 20 regular season points and five playoff points after the Cabo Wabo 250 in Michigan. Moreover, Kligerman's crew chief, Patrick Donahue has been fined $25,000 for modifying the rear spoiler, an L-1 level penalty under NASCAR rule book.

After an eleventh-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, Kligerman was 36 points above Ryan Sieg, but now is only 16 points above Sieg for the last 2024 playoff spot with five regular season races to go before the commencement of the 2024 Xfinity playoff round.

As reported by NASCAR, the #48 Chevy team violated section 14.4.10.A, which is associated with modifying the stock car's spoiler.

"NEWS: The No. 48 car has been issued an L1-level penalty following @MISpeedway The team and driver have been assessed with the loss of 20 points and five NASCAR Playoff points. Crew chief Patrick Donahue has been fined $25,000."

The no. 48 Chevrolet driver for Big Machine Racing holds the P11 spot, one spot above the cut-line in the Xfinity Series playoff picture. Only 12 drivers in Xfinity's post-season can compete in the playoff round, unlike 16 drivers in NASCAR's premier division.

"I know that we can win" - Parker Kligerman on building the team together in 2024

Parker Kligerman is now in his second full-time season with Big Machine Racing. The 34-year-old has garnered 47 top-10s in 109 races running part-time for several teams in more than 10 years. Although winless, Kligerman is focused on getting a win after getting some stability with his Xfinity team.

During a June 2024 interview with renowned journalist Dustin Albino, Kligerman shared his thoughts on the #48 team's performances and his major focus this season. Kligerman said (via NASCAR):

"My sole focus this year is to just go win. Points have been nice, and I know we could have more points, but I’ve barely even looked at it because I know we can run well enough to just be here on points. Winning is really going to open the floodgates for our race team."

"I know that we can win. We’re still trying to improve our program and make things better every week," he added.

Parker Kligerman has competed in 21 races this season. He has accumulated two top-5s and nine top-10 finishes so far. His best finish was a P4 at the Chicago Street Circuit.

The #48 and other Xfinity teams will next be seen in action at the Daytona International Speedway on August 23.

