NASCAR imposes $25,000 fine on three Xfinity teams for Daytona rule violation

Recently, NASCAR sanctioned penalties for three Xfinity Series teams for an unapproved body-panel modification. The teams were docked 20 season points and five playoff points, while their crew chiefs were fined $25,000 each.

The teams, Jeb Burton of Jordan Anderson Racing (#27), Kyle Sieg of RSS Racing (#28), and Caesar Bacarella of Alpha Prime Racing (#45), were issued an L1-level penalty discovered by officials during the pre-race inspection of the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

The penalties were issued under Sections 14.4.A and 14.4.11 C&D of NASCAR's rule book referring to infractions to body and rear bumper violations on Superspeedways. NASCAR Xfinity announced the penalties in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

"NEWS: The Nos. 27, 28 and 45 teams have been issued an L1- level penalty for unapproved body-panel modifications. Teams and drivers have been assessed with the loss of 20 points and five NASCAR Playoff points. Crew chiefs for all three drivers have been fined $25,000," they wrote.

#27 Burton finished the race at P17. He is the cousin of Harrison Burton, who won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona. #28 Sieg finished the race in P15, while the part-time driver Bacarella in the #45 car crossed the finish line in P29.

A look at the final standings after the Xfinity race at Daytona

The Wawa 250, the 22nd race of the regular Xfinity season, was held at Daytona International Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing part-time driver Ryan Truex secured his second victory of the season at the 2.5-mile asphalt track.

Truex, the younger brother of Cup Series driver and 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., earned his third career win in 98 Xfinity Series starts. He led 28 of 102 laps in his #20 Toyota during the Wawa 250 on Friday, August 23.

Here is the list of drivers' standings after the 2024 Wava 250:

Drivers - Points

Justin Allgaier – 806 Cole Custer - 773 Chandler Smith - 731 Austin Hill - 704 Riley Herbst - 665 AJ Allmendinger - 674 Sheldon Creed – 654 Jesse Love - 620 Parker Kligerman - 605 Ryan Sieg - 576 Sammy Smith – 561 Shane van Gisbergen – 532 Sam Mayer - 527 Brandon Jones - 468 Anthony Alfredo - 445 Brennan Poole - 378 Josh Williams - 354 Parker Retzlaff - 337 Jeb Burton - 335 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 330 Jeremy Clements - 307 Kyle Weatherman - 298 Kyle Sieg – 287 Ryan Ellis - 276 Matt DiBenedetto - 253 Aric Almirola – 248 Blaine Perkins - 240 Ryan Truex - 234 Carson Kvapil - 194 Hailie Deegan - 174 Josh Bilicki - 171 Garrett Smithley - 149 Patrick Emerling - 120 Austin Green - 112 Joey Gase - 110 B.J. McLeod - 78 David Starr - 77 Jordan Anderson - 71 Caesar Bacarella - 66 J.J. Yeley - 61 Ed Jones - 57 Sage Karam - 49 Joe Graf Jr. - 48 Logan Bearden - 48 Alex Labbe - 46

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to action at Darlington Raceway on August 31.

