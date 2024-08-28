NASCAR imposes $25,000 fine on three Xfinity teams for Daytona rule violation

Recently, NASCAR sanctioned penalties for three Xfinity Series teams for an unapproved body-panel modification. The teams were docked 20 season points and five playoff points, while their crew chiefs were fined $25,000 each.
The teams, Jeb Burton of Jordan Anderson Racing (#27), Kyle Sieg of RSS Racing (#28), and Caesar Bacarella of Alpha Prime Racing (#45), were issued an L1-level penalty discovered by officials during the pre-race inspection of the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
The penalties were issued under Sections 14.4.A and 14.4.11 C&D of NASCAR's rule book referring to infractions to body and rear bumper violations on Superspeedways. NASCAR Xfinity announced the penalties in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).
"NEWS: The Nos. 27, 28 and 45 teams have been issued an L1- level penalty for unapproved body-panel modifications. Teams and drivers have been assessed with the loss of 20 points and five NASCAR Playoff points. Crew chiefs for all three drivers have been fined $25,000," they wrote.
#27 Burton finished the race at P17. He is the cousin of Harrison Burton, who won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona. #28 Sieg finished the race in P15, while the part-time driver Bacarella in the #45 car crossed the finish line in P29.
A look at the final standings after the Xfinity race at Daytona
The Wawa 250, the 22nd race of the regular Xfinity season, was held at Daytona International Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing part-time driver Ryan Truex secured his second victory of the season at the 2.5-mile asphalt track.
Truex, the younger brother of Cup Series driver and 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., earned his third career win in 98 Xfinity Series starts. He led 28 of 102 laps in his #20 Toyota during the Wawa 250 on Friday, August 23.
Here is the list of drivers' standings after the 2024 Wava 250:
Drivers - Points
- Justin Allgaier – 806
- Cole Custer - 773
- Chandler Smith - 731
- Austin Hill - 704
- Riley Herbst - 665
- AJ Allmendinger - 674
- Sheldon Creed – 654
- Jesse Love - 620
- Parker Kligerman - 605
- Ryan Sieg - 576
- Sammy Smith – 561
- Shane van Gisbergen – 532
- Sam Mayer - 527
- Brandon Jones - 468
- Anthony Alfredo - 445
- Brennan Poole - 378
- Josh Williams - 354
- Parker Retzlaff - 337
- Jeb Burton - 335
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 330
- Jeremy Clements - 307
- Kyle Weatherman - 298
- Kyle Sieg – 287
- Ryan Ellis - 276
- Matt DiBenedetto - 253
- Aric Almirola – 248
- Blaine Perkins - 240
- Ryan Truex - 234
- Carson Kvapil - 194
- Hailie Deegan - 174
- Josh Bilicki - 171
- Garrett Smithley - 149
- Patrick Emerling - 120
- Austin Green - 112
- Joey Gase - 110
- B.J. McLeod - 78
- David Starr - 77
- Jordan Anderson - 71
- Caesar Bacarella - 66
- J.J. Yeley - 61
- Ed Jones - 57
- Sage Karam - 49
- Joe Graf Jr. - 48
- Logan Bearden - 48
- Alex Labbe - 46
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to action at Darlington Raceway on August 31.