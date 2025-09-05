Australian F1 fan-favorite Daniel Ricciardo has shocked fans with a major F1 decision regarding his future. The former McLaren and Red Bull star left the sport mid-way through the 2024 season, and has not been back on the F1 grid since.

The Aussie driver revealed that he has now retired from F1 as he starts a new partnership with Ford Racing.

"While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador," he wrote.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports. For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."

Daniel Ricciardo was one of the most loved drivers by F1 fans. He gained massive fame after starring in the first season of the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive. After his final race in the Singapore Grand Prix last season, ESPN reported that the Honeybadger had multiple offers from NASCAR and IndyCar.

Many F1 drivers have participated in NASCAR racing in the last few years like Jenson Button, Kimi Raikkonen, among others.

Former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo is a huge NASCAR fan and could drive in the sport one day

'Honeybadger' Daniel Ricciardo recalls growing up as a huge NASCAR fan before turning his attention to Formula One full-time. The Australian driver has also driven the iconic Earnhardt #3 car at COTA after he won a bet against McLaren boss Zak Brown.

The 36-year-old has also received offers from Justin Marks to drive for his legendary Project 91 NASCAR charter.

Daniel Ricciardo mentioned in an interview back in 2022,

"There are things I would like to try and experience, I don't know, let's say on a competitive level," Ricciardo said in the interview. "It's, you know, I grew up a fan of NASCAR, I'd love to drive a NASCAR [car]. I'd love to drive around Daytona [International Speedway], for example.”

It would be a huge win for NASCAR or IndyCar if they could attract a big-name signing like Daniel Ricciardo. He brings a massive fan following to the sport, which can help skyrocket viewership and attract young new fans as well.

Would you like to see Ricciardo battling it out against Kyle Larson or Alex Palou in the future?

