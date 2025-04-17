NASCAR-IndyCar double hopeful Kyle Larson features alongside Jeff Gordon at recent HMS event

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson, who will attempt the Indy-Charlotte Double next month, recently attended an event to showcase his two cars for the big day with Hendrick Motorsports' vice chairman Jeff Gordon

Larson will drive the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren at the 109th Indianapolis 500 and pilot the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports at the Coca-Cola 600. The two races will take place on May 25 and Amazon Prime Video will sponsor Larson at both events.

Hendrick Motorsports shared pictures of the event on Instagram, writing:

"The countdown is on! Indianapolis awaits."

Kyle Larson will attempt the Double for the second straight year after his plans did not pan out as he had hoped. Rain delayed the Indy 500, where he finished 18th, and by the time he arrived in Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, rain had already ended that race after 249 laps. He could not complete a single lap.

However, Larson did have a solid first run at the Indy 500. He qualified fifth with a record speed for a rookie and spent most of the race in the top 10. The 32-year-old also earned the 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors.

"Give it everything we’ve got" - Kyle Larson on his second attempt at the Double

This year, Kyle Larson will be the third driver to try to complete the Double more than once on Memorial Day weekend. Prime Video will air five NASCAR Cup races this season, starting with the Coca-Cola 600. It will also produce a full documentary on Larson's attempt at completing the Double in 2024 and 2025. The docu-series is expected to release next year on the streaming platform

"Last year gave us a great foundation, and now we get to build on it. I’m excited to come back stronger in 2025 and give it everything we’ve got to finish all 1,100 miles. Having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video is pretty special," Kyle Larson said in a statement.

Former NASCAR and IndyCar champion Tony Stewart is the only driver to have completed all 1100 miles of the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. Stewart commented on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion's upcoming challenge to break his 24-year record.

"I think anybody that has a record, in the back of their mind doesn't want it to be broken. But if it's going to be broken, Kyle's the guy I want to do it," Tony Stewart said (via Autoweek).

Stewart and Larson are also only two of five drivers to have attempted the Double. John Andretti, nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti, made the first ever attempt in 1994. Stewart completed both races in 2001, finishing sixth at Indianapolis and third at Charlotte. Former NASCAR drivers Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch also made attempts at the grueling challenge.

