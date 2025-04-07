NASCAR influencer with 28.4K IG followers recalls crazy Darlington qualifying fact that took 15 days

NASCAR hosted its annual Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway last week. But as the South Carolina track also celebrated its 75th anniversary, Jessie Punch highlighted an incredible fact about the first race at the 1.366-mile oval. Darlington has been a big part of NASCAR since it opened in 1950. It currently hosts two NASCAR Cup Series events every year: the famous Southern 500 and a spring race, the Goodyear 400. The Track Too Tough To Tame has a unique egg shape and is one of the toughest to race on.

The NASCAR influencer with 28.4K followers on Instagram recently shared the qualifying fact in a video and said:

"The first race ever here at Darlington, it took over 15 days to complete qualifying. That’s because 75 cars started that race… and that was 75 years ago."

The Southern 500 was first held on September 4, 1950, and 75 cars entered the race, which meant it took over two weeks to get through qualifying. Curtis Turner started that race from the pole position, and Johnny Mantz, who was the first USAC Stock Car national champ (1956) ended up winning it.

"A lot's changed since then. A lot of those guys drove their race car to the racetrack that day," Jessie Punch said.

Meanwhile, Darlington hosted the 2025 Goodyear 400 last week with many teams sporting throwback paint schemes. The track's first Throwback Weekend was in 2015.

NASCAR's 2025 Throwback Weekend paint scheme winners

Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevy won the fan vote for best throwback look in the NASCAR Cup Series this year for the second time in a row. The Hendrick Motorsports car was inspired by Terry Labonte's car from his final Cup win at the 2003 Southern 500.

"Kyle Larson’s Throwback Paint Scheme for Darlington is a beauty," USA Today Sport's Austin Konenski wrote on X.

Larson's HMS teammate, Chase Elliott’s No. 9 car, which previously won the vote two years in a row, sported Kenny Schrader's 1994 paint scheme. He honored his dad, the former NASCAR Cup champion Bill Elliott with retro designs in 2022-2023. However, only about half of the 38 cars had special throwback paint schemes this year. NASCAR Cup teams, including Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing, did not join because of sponsor rules.

Brennan Poole's Alpha Prime Racing No. 44 car won the fan vote in the Xfinity Series, with Jeff Gordon's 2001 Chromalusion Purpleen "Looney Tunes" throwback.

NASCAR will head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The 0.533-mile (0.858 km) oval short track in Bristol, Tennessee will host three races for the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series on April 11-13.

