NASCAR influencer boldly predicts Connor Zilisch’s fate in first Cup Series start: “He has a strong road course resume already”

NASCAR popular influencer Eric Estepp has made a bold prediction for one of NASCAR’s top prospects, Connor Zilisch’s upcoming Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas. Estepp, in his recent YouTube video, shared his predictions for the 2025 season, and one of them was about Zilisch’s finish on his Cup debut.

Zilisch, an 18-year-old Trackhouse Racing development driver, has garnered significant attention following his remarkable performances in various motorsports disciplines. He will drive the #87 Red Bull Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in the third race of the season at COTA on March 2.

Eric Estepp, who is known for making content on NASCAR, predicts that Zilisch will secure a top-five finish in his NASCAR Cup Series debut. Estepp believes that Zilisch’s strong road course background, including a Rolex 24 at Daytona win and success at various racing disciplines, makes him a strong contender to score a solid finish at COTA.

Predicting Zilisch’s fate in his first Cup Series start, Estepp said:

“How about a top five for Connor Zilisch in his Cup Series debut? He (Trackhouse development driver) has a strong road course resume already. He's got a Rolex watch in his collection; he's won races overseas. I'm not ready to predict an 18-year-old is gonna win in his first cup start, but a top five is absolutely on the table. Keep in mind they've shortened the NASCAR COTA layout a little bit. So everyone in the field will have to learn a couple different corners.” [0:35]

Connor Zilisch made two NASCAR road course starts last year as a Trackhouse development driver. He left his mark on his Truck Series debut at COTA, finishing fourth behind the wheel of #7 Spire Motorsports. Afterwards, he impressed everyone with his dominant performance on his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International.

The 18-year-old started on pole, then led 45 laps, and saved enough fuel in the final two overtime restarts to win on his Xfinity debut.

NASCAR YouTuber points out challenges for Connor Zilisch in his Cup start

Eric Estepp believes Connor Zilisch has the raw speed to be a top-five contender in his COTA start but admitted that his inexperience could present challenges. He pointed out that aspects like navigating pit road, handling aggressive restarts, and managing the physical demands of a Cup Series race may be difficult for him as a young driver.

“I think in terms of pure pace Zilisch will be top five; it's the little things he may struggle with. he's still young and experienced, getting in and out of pit road handling the physicality of restarts that's where I think Zilisch could struggle but the pace will be there I think Connor Zilisch scores a top five in his Cup debut in March.” Estepp said.

Apart from the Cup Series road course start, Connor Zilisch will make his full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for JR Motorsports, beginning with the season-opening event at Daytona on February 15.

