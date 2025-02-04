NASCAR Influencer calls for the comeback of iconic brand sponsorship amid Xfinity cutting ties post 2025

NASCAR's second-tier series is expected to end its title sponsorship with Comcast’s Xfinity brand after the 2025 season. With a new title sponsor expected in 2026, fans are hopeful that Busch Beer will take over the naming rights.

When NBC signed the broadcast deal in 2015, its sister company Comcast secured the naming rights for NASCAR’s second-tier series under its Xfinity telecommunications brand for the next 10 years. According to Sports Business Journal, Xfinity will step away as the title sponsor after 2025 but will remain a premier partner of the sport.

NASCAR influencer, Taylor Kitchen, echoed the sentiments of many fans who are eager to see Busch Beer return as the title sponsor. She wrote on X:

"Folks… it’s time. #BringBackTheBuschSeries..."In all seriousness though, it will be sad to see Xfinity go. They’ve been an excellent partner of the sport. Curious to know what’s ahead."

The second-tier series emerged from the Sportsman division and was officially recognized in 1982, with Budweiser as the title sponsor. In 1984, Busch Beer became the title sponsor, holding the rights till 2007, and is synonymous with this series to date. Nationwide then took over sponsorship from 2008 to 2014.

The Busch Series era remains popular among fans, as it saw the rise of many NASCAR legends. The era was also known for 'Buschwhacking,' where veteran Cup Series drivers competed for championships. Drivers like Mark Martin, Kevin Harvick and Kenny Wallace were among those who regularly ran in the series.

Alongside the veterans, many young drivers also found success in the series, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Greg Biffle, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. The potential return of Busch Beer as the title sponsor will revive memories of the sport's most iconic era.

NASCAR set to introduce new rule under Xfinity branding

As reported by Sports Business Journal, NASCAR is set to introduce the 'Xfinity Fastest Lap' point this season, which will award one point to the driver/team, who has set the fastest lap in each race. The new rule will be implemented across all three National Series.

Comcast VP/Branded Partnerships & Activation, Matt Lederer commented on the new deal which will see the introduction of the fastest lap point that will have a direct impact on the championship. He said (via Sports Business Journal):

"We’re going to do some really exciting things with [Xfinity] Mobile to try to be really interruptive and disruptive with how we create awareness for that product within the NASCAR audience."

The original 10-year, $200 million Xfinity title sponsorship deal expired at the end of 2024. However, the brand renewed its title sponsorship deal for 2025, with NASCAR now on the hunt for its replacement.

