NASCAR influencer Cleetus McFarland reacts to viral TikTok trend of fans flooding comment sections with his hilarious photos 

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Cleetus McFarland recently reacted to a viral TikTok trend. McFarland shared an Instagram story in which he playfully addressed his fans for starting the trend of flooding the comment section with his hilarious images.

Ad

The Omaha, Nebraska, native began uploading videos on his YouTube channel in 2009. During that time, he was working as a social media manager for an automobile company. McFarland then resigned from his job and became a full-time content creator on YouTube. The 30-year-old, being a motorsports enthusiast, made his racing debut in 2022, competing in Stadium Super Trucks.

Cleetus McFarland's growing audience started a new TikTok trend. The fans began posting his hilarious images in the comment section of any Cleetus-related clips. Reflecting on the same, the NASCAR driver shared an Instagram story addressing his fans and playfully stated:

Ad

Trending

"Yo guys, what's up with every time I see anything related to Cletus on TikTok, you guys are spamming the comments with me making funny faces, some most random thing I've ever seen in my life? Any Cleatus-related TikTok has it; just check the comments. I don't know how this got started."

Cleetus McFarland addressed his fan over the viral TikTok trend (Source: @garrett_1320video via Instagram)

Cleetus McFarland has grown his YouTube channel over the years. He has over four million subscribers and shares compelling videos related to automobiles. Sometimes he uploads vlogs from his ARCA Series, followed by car construction, drag racing, and auto culture content on his channel.

Ad

"I got my butt kicked, man": Cleetus McFarland got candid about his Bristol Motor Speedway run

Earlier this month, NASCAR ARCA Menards Racing Series driver Cleetus McFarland competed at Bristol Motor Speedway. He drove the #30 entry for Rette Jones Racing, marking his fourth start of the season. However, he was surprised by his fellow driver's performance at the track.

Ad

The YouTube sensation qualified 20th for the main event at the short track. He was competing at the half-mile oval track for the first time and juggled his spot between 15th and 20th in the race. Previously, he finished inside the top 10 drivers on the grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Reflecting on the difference between the two tracks, Cleetus McFarland told the FrontStretch media:

"I got my butt kicked, man. I think, as far as tracks where the driver's skills show the most, I found the one out of the four I've done because these guys put on a clinic for me. I think I started 20th or somewhere in there, because someone in front of me had to go to the back, and I ended 18th.”

Ad

“I'm not excited, I'm not mad, but those dudes in the front, oh my gosh! I don't have doors, or they'd be blown off because they were so fast,” he added.

Cleetus McFarland wrapped up the Bristol Motor Speedway event in P17. Additionally, during his debut race at Daytona, he got involved in multiple wrecks before he logged a P30 finish. He then clinched a P10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway and secured a career-best finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, securing ninth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.