NASCAR influencer delivers two words of astonishment on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Chili Bowl aftermath

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. found himself embroiled in controversy during the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals' Qualifier Slate 1 on Friday. Stenhouse Jr., one of seven Cup Series drivers participating in this premier dirt track event, drew attention to the incident. Following the controversy, NASCAR influencer Taylor Kitchen shared a brief reaction, adding to the ongoing discussion.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. competes full-time in the Cup Series and pilots the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing). The 37-year-old started in P4 and maintained his position throughout the ten-lap qualifier until the final lap when Logan Seavey drove past him, leading to a P5 finish for him.

After the checkered flag waved, fans witnessed Stenhouse Jr. ram into the back of Seavey's dirt racing machine, which stirred up a controversy, raising questions about the Cup Series driver's intent. Racing America's Taylor Kitchen shared a video of the incident and wrote on X:

"😳OH MY"

Stenhouse Jr. did not have the most impressive of Cup Series seasons in 2024, as he was unable to qualify for the playoffs. However, the 37-year-old did manage to win the YellaWood 500, which is one of the playoff races. Stenhouse Jr. eventually finished the 2024 Cup Series season in 25th position, with 590 points to his name.

"At least come talk to me": Logan Seavey unearths Ricky Stenhouse Jr. vs Kyle Busch example to express his sentiments

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is infamous for his post-race altercation with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch after the All-Star Race last season. Busch and Stenhouse Jr. made contact 2 laps into the million-dollar race which led to an early exit from the race, and the chance to get his hands on the enormous cash prize for the Hyak Motorsports driver.

Following the end of the race, a frustrated Stenhouse Jr. confronted RCR's #3 driver Kyle Busch, and after a brief argument, the 37-year-old punched Busch, which essentially ensued a brawl. Keeping this as context, former Chili Bowl champion Logan Seavey slammed the Cup Series driver for his actions in the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (via FloRacing)

"If he's that mad, he thinks I did him that dirty, like he punched Kyle Busch in the face, a few weeks ago, like at least come talk to me, and if you still feel like it's worth fighting for then whatever, but....that engine was full throttle, his tire was in my cockpit, it's unacceptable," Seavey said (1:52).

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in five decades. Catch history being made at the Winston-Salem facility on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM on 2nd February at 8:00 PM ET.

