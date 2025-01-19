NASCAR Influencer picks two cars “locking in on speed” after the inclusion of ‘serious firepower’ in Daytona 500 roster

NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp discussed the competitive landscape of the open entries lineup for qualifying and duel races leading up to next month’s Daytona 500. He picked two Chevrolet open entries, believing they will have more speed than the rest of the open cars in the single-car qualifying.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set to feature a dynamic mix of former Cup Series veterans and drivers from different motorsports disciplines, promising an exhilarating season-opener. Notably, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion and three-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner, Helio Castroneves will make his Daytona 500 debut with Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT 91.

Eric Estepp, who's known for making content on NASCAR, in his YouTube video predicted that Trackhouse #91 and Legacy Motor Club’s #40 drivers will have a strong chance of qualifying on speed, potentially leaving Toyota entries, like Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr., to battle for the remaining two of the four open spots for the prestigious “The Great American Race.”

NASCAR YouTuber Estepp, who has over two lakhs’ subscribers, said:

“Some serious firepower: Legacy Motor Club and Trackhouse fielding open entries. I still think Team Chevy will have the advantage in single-car qualifying. I said the stat yesterday, but eight of the past 10 Daytona 500 pole winners have come from Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports, that are co-owned by Rick Hendrick. Trackhouse Project 91, Hendrick engines under the hood.

“I would lean towards the 40 and the 91 potentially locking in on speed, which means the Toyotas of Jimmy and Truex may have to race their way in through the duels, as anything can happen on Thursday night.” [6:45]

The last 11 of the 12 Daytona 500 poles have been won by Chevrolet drivers, with Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman winning multiple times.

NASCAR influencer believes this year’s duel race will bring competitiveness

As the 2025 Daytona 500 is just three months away, the excitement is at its peak for the biggest race of the NASCAR season.

In the aforementioned video, Eric Estepp expressed his appreciation for the drama and competitiveness that the Duel races will bring to this year’s Daytona 500 qualifying.

“One thing I know for sure is that the duel races just got a lot more interesting, and that's why I cringe when I see fans suggest that NASCAR should just let them in, extend the field to 43 cars once again,” Estepp said.

Other notable open entries for the 2025 Daytona 500 are #84 Legacy Motor Club’s Jimmie Johnson, #56 TRICON Garage’s Martin Truex Jr. and #40 JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier.

Catch the prestigious Daytona 500 weekend from February 12 to February 16 at Daytona International Speedway on FOX.

