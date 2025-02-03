NASCAR Influencer reacts to Ty Gibbs’ fiery "if I’m not making the main event, you aren’t either” jab 

Taylor Kitchen, host of 'Above the Yellow Line’ reacted to the fiery clash between Ty Gibbs and Justin Haley in the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifying (LCQ) race to make it to the starting grid for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. Kitchen took to X and posted a screengrab of Gibbs' retaliatory moment when he whacked his car into Haley's and got airborne before rushing out of the stadium.

A total of eight cautions occurred during the 90 minutes of racing for the final two spots on the racing grid. On one of the critical restarts, Gibbs and Haley tangled, bringing out the fifth caution of the race.

"WOW," Kitchen wrote in response to what Ty Gibbs said on radio in the heat of the moment. Ty Gibbs really said, ‘If I’m not making the main event, you aren’t either.’”

Speaking after the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver described his hard landing after he went airborne and noted that it was “stiff” but not unlike the usual impacts the current generation of NASCAR vehicles are capable of bearing. Ty Gibbs ultimately finished 14th, two laps behind the leaders, while Haley secured eighth place.

Kyle Larson emerged as the LCQ winner after starting from the 10th spot, showcasing some impressive overtaking moves. Josh Berry was also impressive in the 75-lap race as he made his way to second place after starting 13th and securing his spot in the Clash.

Joey Logano opens up about his position on Ty Gibbs

Joey Logano’s long-standing rivalry with Ty Gibbs continues to be a hot topic both for fans and the media. The tension between the two drivers started in 2023 when Logano spun Gibbs during the playoff race at Martinsville.

Despite efforts to mend their relationship during the off-season, tensions rose again during the 2024 Busch Light Clash. In a race that featured 5 restarts, Gibbs and Logano made contact on multiple occasions. On one occasion Ty Gibbs forced Logano higher up the track, leading to a collision with teammate Ryan Blaney.

"Ty and I have raced pretty hard with each other since last year [2023], and we’ve tried to have a talk to where ‘OK, we’re going to start at zero.’ Then three weeks in a row where he was completely using me up… I had enough at Martinsville…" Logano said after the Clash in LA as reported by On3.

When he was asked about his position on Gibbs on media day ahead of the 2025 Cook Out Clash, Logano explained that it is something that is always on the back of your mind. He shared:

"It’s a thought that goes through your mind every time you see that car and that’s just racing. It’s what our sport is. Everyone is gonna keep a score sheet on each other and that’s just what it’s like."

Unfortunately, Gibbs will not be a part of the 23 drivergrid for the Cook Out Clash so fans will not get a chance to see their rivalry continue until the Daytona 500.

