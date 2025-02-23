NASCAR Influencer rooting for Dale Earnhardt Sr. merch by Homefield

Renowned NASCAR influencer, Taylor Kitchen, responded to an X post by Homefield, the premium vintage apparel brand on Sunday, February 23. She hoped for the brand to drop a collection on the NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr. soon.

Kitchen is a NASCAR influencer who started her journey in motorsports when she began her own media brand, “Above the Yellow Line” while studying journalism at Bowling Green State University. She provides insights on significant developments within NASCAR, including commentary, like the race at Daytona International Speedway this year.

In addition to her role as a content creator, she is the director of digital media and marketing for AT Racing Development. The young journalist is also a member of the National Motorsports Press Association and one of its awardees.

Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Senior was a legendary figure in NASCAR who won the premier Cup Series Championship, a record seven times. His most celebrated victory came at the 1998 Daytona 500, which solidified his legacy as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. Known as the 'Intimidator', his aggressive style and persona transcended the sport. The 2010 NASCAR Hall of Famer remains a beloved figure and is often seen as the greatest driver by a major section of NASCAR fans.

Kitchen posted with the caption:

"Do I see a Dale Sr. Collection dropping on Feb 27"

Homefield Apparel is a premium vintage clothing and accessory brand that offers vintage racing apparel. Previously they collaborated with Hendrick Motorsports which celebrated the team’s 40-year history in NASCAR. The offerings included tees, hats, and Jackets designed for fans who appreciated style and nostalgia. Among other standout items included a collection created for Jeff Gordon’s four-time championship commemoration.

'There’s nothing great about second place': When Dale Earnhardt’s friend opened up about his winning mentality

Former Major League Baseball manager Ned Yost, a friend of Dale Earnhardt Sr., shared insights into the NASCAR legend's winning mentality on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, "Dale Jr. Download". Yost recounted his experience helping Earnhardt's race team in 1994, where Earnhardt finished second at Darlington.

"For me, second is really, really good, right? Really good. We got in the truck because we were going back to his house. 'Man, second place was really good.' He was pissed. 'What are you, joking? What are you talking about, second place is good?'," Yost said on the podcast (11:47 onwards)

"He goes, 'Second place is the first one to lose. There's nothing great about second place.' I thought it was a joke, but the more I was around him, it wasn't. He lived it. That was his mentality and how he could handle the failure of not winning all the time, but he was a different person." (12:05 onwards)

"I've had the opportunity to meet five presidents and a bunch of different people. I've never met anybody like your dad." (12:28 onwards)

This philosophy wasn't a joke but a core aspect of Earnhardt Sr's character and how he processed the inevitable failures in racing.

