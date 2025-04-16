NASCAR influencer in support of Kyle Larson’s ‘attitude and arrogance’ after a dominant Bristol weekend

NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp took Kyle Larson's side as the latter claimed racing in the Xfinity Series to "embarrass" the sport's authorities. The HMS driver mentioned that the 2nd-tier drivers need to realize the tough competition they would be facing in the Cup Series.

Larson had a dominant triple-header weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway after his victory in the Cup and Xfinity Series and a P2 finish in the Truck Series. This showcased his competitiveness against the entire stock racing field on the 0.5-mile track. He shared a strong opinion about racing in the Xfinity Series after his win, stating that he likes to run the races in the second tier to set the benchmark that those drivers would face in the future in the Cup Series. He also mentioned that he does that to "embarrass" NASCAR.

"I want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit because they just don't let Cup Guys run anymore," Larson told Kevin Harvick. "And the kids like, they probably think they're in a good spot and like they don't know where the bar is really at. So I like to go run those Xfinity races and just get 10 second leads to let them realize that they've got a lot of room to improve."

Popular NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp took a stand with the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Stating that he prefers a little arrogance from the drivers, he mentioned that Larson had "earned" it after his dominant weekend on the track across the series.

"I like seeing some attitude, a little arrogance. He's earned the right to be a little cocky after destroying the Cup and Xfinity field back-to-back days," Estepp wrote on X.

Kyle Larson reveals key factor that helped him winning at Bristol

The Bristol Motor Speedway is seemingly a firm turf for Kyle Larson to set foot on. He won the 2024 Cup Series race as well and has carried that record into a P2 finish in Trucks and two consecutive victories in the Xfinity and Cup Series, marking complete dominance.

"I love this place because it is just so high-paced and with traffic; just dicing it up and picking the right lines at the right time while conserving your tires," he said after the race.

Kyle Larson explained that the short track and the quick decision making required while racing on it help with his style of driving, which further assists him in extracting the most from the car and winning.

"It’s like a 500-lap sprint car race. It just suits me and my style with quick decision-making. I just love this place. I think a lot of us do here in this series. Just had another good race," Larson added.

This was Kyle Larson's second win in the 2025 Cup Series season. He has locked himself up in the top 16 for the chase of the championship towards the end of the season.

