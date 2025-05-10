NASCAR insider argues Joey Logano must earn his reputation to cement status as the best driver

On the latest episode of Barstool Sports' Rubbin is Racing podcast, co-host Large made a bold declaration that Joey Logano is the best active Cup Series driver right now. While the other hosts, Spider and Quigs pushed back on that claim, the episode reignited a debate that has long simmered in the NASCAR garage. Is Logano's reputation keeping pace with his resume?

The statement came in the wake of Logano's win at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, where he got his first win of the 2025 season. As the Rubbin is Racing crew broke down the Texas race, Large didn't hesitate to elevate Logano above the rest of the field:

"Joey Logano is the best driver right now for the Cup Series... Name me a better one right now. I don't mean the best driver overall, I mean the best Cup Series driver right now is Joey Logano. In the current NASCAR Power Rankings, they have him at 10th. This guy has won two (championships) out of the last three... I don't know what else this guy has to do to climb up those rankings." (25:24 onwards)

Large also noted that Joey Logano continues to create headlines and deliver under pressure in ways that are often underappreciated by the fanbase. His argument focused on tangible success like recent titles, consistent playoff appearances, and an ability to capitalize when it counts.

Indeed, Logano's Cup Series record demands respect. He's a three-time champion (2018, 2022, 2024), and when the stakes are high, the Team Penske No. 22 Ford usually rises. At a time when drivers like Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are lauded for speed or longevity, Logano's ability to win titles places him in rare company.

Despite Logano winning two of the last three titles, co-host Spider quickly shut down the assertion by Large:

"I think he needs to have a great season... Coming off a season, where he won the Cup Series championship, but a lot of people felt like that was undeserved or fluky or a testament to a bad playoff format. One way to shake all that criticism... would be for him to go out, have multiple wins this season, and make a deep playoff run and really cement himself as someone who deserved both of those." (27: 39 onwards)

The criticism stems from more than just perception. Logano is inconsistent this season with an 18.0 average finish, which ranks 14th among full-time drivers. He has also finished outside the top 20 four times in 11 races, and 25 drivers have more top-10s than him this year.

(L-R) William Byron, Joey Logano Ryan Blaney, and Tyler Reddick before the 2024 final. Source: Imagn

Compare that with Kyle Larson's dominant numbers who has two wins, eight top-10s, an average finish of 10.6, or Bell's three-peat, and it becomes clear why some insiders don't see Logano as the best Cup racer currently.

Why do some experts believe Joey Logano hasn't earned it yet?

Joey Logano celebrates after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Source: Imagn

The Rubbin is Racing podcast conversation follows a weekend when Joey Logano was clinical in Texas. He led the final eight laps and capitalized on late-race cautions to take the win. That marked the first trip to victory lane this year for Team Penske's #22, but his overall season remains mixed.

"I think the argument for it being undeserved becomes a lot less credible, with a good season this season... I feel like so far what we've seen from him, has been underwhelming if anything," Spider added in the Rubbin is Racing podcast (28:15 onwards)

Despite leading 291 laps, the fourth-most behind Kyle Larson (596), William Byron (386), and Denny Hamlin (316), Logano sits ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Even William Byron, with a sole Daytona 500 win, has more laps led and higher points standing than Logano. Hamlin, meanwhile, sits second in both points and laps led, having finished top-five in half of the races so far.

In that company, Logano's 2025 season feels solid, but not elite. Ultimately, the episode underscored the polarizing success that has long defined Logano's career.

