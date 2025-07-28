NASCAR Insider in awe of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s prodigy: “He’s really smart”

Renowned NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi had all the praise for Connor Zilisch, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s racing prodigy. Bianchi's appreciation for Zilisch came after the rookie driver impressed everyone with his racecraft coming into the 2025 Xfinity Series season.Zilisch, the 19-year-old prodigy from Charlotte, North Carolina, signed to race for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports in 2025. Besides this, he also races in the NASCAR Cup Series, Trans-Am Series, CARS Tour, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and the Global MX-5 Cup.After a year in the Truck Series, Zilisch entered the Xfinity Series scene and has taken it by storm. In his very first full-time season, the 19-year-old has claimed a staggering five wins in 20 races and is currently in the runner-up position in the regular season championship.Reflecting on Zilisch's incredible season so far, Bianchi was left in awe as he praised the JR Motorsports driver following his victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend. Speaking about him on The Teardown podcast by Dirty Mo Media, here's what Bianchi said:&quot;We've seen young guys come in and do things, like Joey Logano, you know came in and blew everything up. But the way Connor does it though and how he doesn't force things, he's really smart, he's really patient. He's about putting himself in a position to be there at the end and then makes the move and puts them and capitalizes like that to me is a guy, whose racecraft supersedes his age, like he's not racing like a 19 year old.&quot;Connor Zilisch is currently in second place with 729 points and is trailing his teammate, Justin Allgaier, who is leading the championship with 750 points. Besides the five wins, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver has 10 Top 5s, 12 Top 10s, and has led 425 laps.Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver let his feelings known on claiming 100th victory for JR MotorsportsConnor Zilisch shared his thoughts on achieving a major milestone with JR Motorsports — its 100th win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Speaking about the achievement, here's what the #88 driver said:Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles for a photo with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch (88) on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after winning the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn“It’s incredible to get the 100th victory for JR Motorsports. I’ve been with the company just under a year and if you had told me a year ago that I would be sitting here with six wins, I wouldn’t have believed you. I’m so happy for Dale, Kelley, L.W., Mr. H and everyone at JR Motorsports.&quot;&quot;This one is so special for them. It’s such a cool accomplishment. I’m so proud of Mardy’s (crew chief Mardy Lindley) and all the guys on the WeatherTech team for all their hard work. Hopefully we can continue the momentum next week in Iowa. There’s still a lot that we want to accomplish this season,&quot; he further added. (Via jrmotorsport.com)Connor Zilisch, with his six wins, helped Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports claim the milestone. Justin Allgaier with 25 wins, Noah Gragson with 13, and Sam Mayer with seven wins were the drivers with the most contributions to the incredible feat.