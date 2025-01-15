NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass clarifies a fan’s ‘is there a definition’ query amid rule changes

NASCAR reporter for FOX Sports, Bob Pockrass, recently shared the revised policy for the Open Exemption Provisional. Upon seeing this post, a motorsports fan inquired about Helio Castroneves' entry in the Daytona 500.

As per the new rule announced on Friday, January 10, 2025, the governing association will introduce a provision for "world-class drivers" to compete in a Cup Series race. Teams and drivers must secure pre-approval from NASCAR 90 days prior to the event. This rule will permit a 41st car on the track, but only if the initial 40 entries are confirmed.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves is the only driver thus far to get an automatic Daytona 500 entry for the race next month. Castroneves will drive the #91 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in the crown jewel event. Reflecting upon the Brazilian driver's qualification in the race, the fan asked Pockrass:

"Is there a definition somewhere of "world class driver". What is the criteria ? Is L E O really "world class" What international races has he done ? Are driver from the IMSA series eligible ? Sprint cars? Aussie Super cars?"

The NASCAR reporter replied by writing:

"We don’t have the full criteria but even if we did it would be nascar discretion."

World-class drivers who secure their spots in NASCAR events through the OEP won't be eligible for the prize money or the playoffs. However, they can still compete in the race and earn their spot in the All-Star Race. However, full-time NASCAR drivers won't be eligible for the Open Exemption Provisional rule.

Other significant changes to NASCAR's rulebook for the 2025 season

The Stock Car Racing Association also issued new rules for the existing damaged vehicle policy (DVP). The new rules highlight that vehicles sustaining heavy damage during a race will no longer be automatically forced out of the competition and will be allowed to rejoin the race.

The seven-minute timer still stands for the car to get repaired in the pits, but if the team fails to do so, the car is forced into the garage to get repaired, and drivers can join the race after the repairs. Additionally, cars failing to enter the pits after a crash will be towed to the garage for repairs.

The playoff waiver policy has also been updated alongside the new rules. Unlike the 2015 season when Kyle Busch won the championship title after missing the first 11 races of the season, this time, the governing body is stricter toward drivers getting the waiver.

Any driver who is granted the waiver will start the postseason with a maximum of 2,000 points. However, drivers with medical and family emergencies, including the birth of a child, are exempted from the rule.

The governing body has also implemented stringent rules against OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) ahead of the 2025 season. Teams that violate the OEM rules can receive severe penalties like a loss of points in the manufacturer points table or a reduction in aerodynamic testing time, such as wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamic test runs.

