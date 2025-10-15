NASCAR insider breaks down why Las Vegas is the ‘perfect’ fit to host championship weekend

Renowned NASCAR insider, Toby Christie, addressed the factors that make Las Vegas the 'perfect' race track for the championship weekend. Sharing his thoughts, Christie revealed that the track offers a range of facilities such as world-class infrastructure and entertainment, which could make the final race of the event a grand success.

Over the years, the names of multiple venues have come up as the destination for the final race in the NASCAR season. One of them was the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The talk about this track hosting the final race surfaced once again after they hosted the first race of the round of 8 in the playoffs.

The NASCAR race was a grand success, as fans saw numerous overtakes, lead changes, and multiple three-way battles. Citing the same, Toby Christie wrote in his column on si.com,

"Not only would Las Vegas Motor Speedway bring quality racing, as we saw on Sunday, but it would bring just about everything you could ever want in a championship venue."

"The track offers a big-market appeal, world-class entertainment, and infrastructure capable of elevating NASCAR's crown jewel weekend to the next level," he further added.

Besides the aforementioned facilities, the 0.375-mile (0.604 kilometres) track also comes with a Neon Garage, which is a big fan attraction. It has a capacity of hosting 80,000 fans, and is owned by Speedway Motorsports, the biggest company that owns and manages racing tracks in America.

Denny Hamlin claimed thriller NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

On Sunday, Denny Hamlin kept Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe at bay to clinch the victory at the South Point 400 that took place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With this, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver became the first driver to qualify for the Championship 4 this year.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) arrives in victory lane following his victory of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Thanks to the win, Hamlin also reached 60 Cup Series wins and qualified for the Championship 4 for the first time since 2021. Hamlin started the race from the pole and went on to win it, making him the first driver to achieve the feat at this track.

"Yeah, it definitely means a lot," Hamlin told the media after the win. "This is the point where I kind of give the fans some shit, but not today. I appreciate all of you so much (tearing up). Obviously want to say hi to my dad, family back at home. All the friends that came out here for Vegas, hoping we get 60."

"I didn't think we were. Put the pedal down the last 10 laps, made it happen," Hamlin said. "I just held it down. That's all I could do, is just go for it. I felt like I had nothing to lose. Just go for it, try to punch a ticket now." (Via Motorsport.com)

Kyle Larson came home in second place, ahead of Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe. Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Alex Bowman finished the race in P5, P6, and P7, respectively. Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski wrapped up the top 10.

