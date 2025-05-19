NASCAR Insider calls out All-Star race's 'clown show' involving Michael Waltrip: "These guys deserve to be taken seriously"

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck took a stand against the 'promoter's caution' at the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. During an episode of the Teardown podcast, he claimed that NASCAR should take itself more seriously.

Gluck mentioned that, regardless of the All-Star race being an exhibition race with no points on the line, NASCAR shouldn't turn it into a joke or 'a clown show.' He raised the question of why the sport won't take its drivers seriously as he elaborated:

"These guys deserve to be taken seriously. They really do. Like let's talk about what badasses they are and what and how excited we are to have in NASCAR some extremely talented world-class drivers..... Let's try to focus on that and create a brand around that rather than this skit and the haha and the lame humor. It's just why are we doing this? It's just so unnecessary."

Gluck emphasized how most drivers work their entire lives to get to the highest level of stock car racing, to become 'some of the most elite drivers in the world.' And even though he understood the fact that it was an exhibition race and a 'little fun and spice' needed to be added to make the race more interesting, the way NASCAR handled it was 'the epitome of hokiness.'

"To have Michael Walrip go up there and do a little dance around and hyping up the crowd - 'Am I going to do it? Am I not? Am I going to do it? Am I not?' You're just like, 'Oh my, is this how we're doing this really?' Don't make it into a skit. Don't make it into like some little WWE thing where they're dancing around in the ring," Gluck described.

Jeff Gluck added that the drivers in IndyCar have a lot of bravery and courage. He claimed that he found that to be 'freaking badass,' and a form of racing which was 'so pure' and incredible. However, his co-host, Jordan Bianchi, didn't totally agree with Gluck's takes.

Jordan Bianchi agreed with Jeff Gluck's criticism of NASCAR on one aspect

Jordan Bianchi claimed that Jeff Gluck was 'conflating a lot,' comparing the All-Star race with the Indy 500 qualifying. He reminded his co-host that the NASCAR All-Star race was 'gimmicky' by nature and design.

Having said that, there was one aspect of Gluck's take that Bianchi agreed on.

"I agree with you about the marketing overall, but that is not an All-Star race thing. That is a NASCAR overall thing. I think NASCAR should market the drivers that they are brave. They're doing all these things.

"It's a diverse schedule and they need to showcase their ability and how dangerous this is andnwhat the potential gravity of this is and how hard this is. 100%. Everyone on the marketing side whether it's on the TV side needs to do a better job of that," Bianchi said.

Bianchi added that the addition of Michael Waltrip in the promoter's caution was 'a little drawn out' and the theatrics of it could've been less. However, he stated that he wasn't 'too worked up' about the same.

Gluck emphasized that the governing body should indeed market the drivers as brave athletes who put it on the line because, at its core, that's what racing is.

