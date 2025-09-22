NASCAR Insider calls out “myth of parity” after Ryan Blaney’s Loudon win

NASCAR Insider, Jeff Gluck, shed some light on the “myth” of equality on track after Ryan Blaney's win at New Hampshire. He explained that the majority of winners in the race are from the top three teams, and the only parity that exists is between these three teams.Jeff Gluck clarified that only three top teams, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Hendrick Motorsports, are responsible for the fastest times and victories. He asserts that these elite teams primarily define 'parity' and not the entire field. Although a few drivers outside these teams might sporadically attain victory, the &quot;Big 3&quot; are clearly dominating not only in terms of resources, speed, and wins, but also in winning almost all of the races. This view is also in line with the recent season statistics, which reveal that Team Penske, JGR, and HMS have collectively won the most races, contributing to a staggering 22 of the 30 wins this season.Jeff Gluck said on the Teardown:&quot;But what's a distraction is you're not the number one team for your manufacturer. That's where all the speed and the wins are coming from. You're either, you've got to be Penske, Gibbs or Hendrick. And if you're not running for one of those teams, the whole myth of parity, I don't think is quite what it what it has been. Right. I mean, because sure, you have guys that can pop up and win a race every now and then. And it's maybe parity, but it's parity among the top three teams.&quot;On September 21, 2025, Ryan Blaney took home the victory in the Mobil 1 301 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. With this success, he not only capped off his 16th career win but also his third win of the season. After starting the race from second position, Blaney was in control for a large part of the race as he led 116 of the 301 laps, made what was his last pass for the lead with about 40 laps to go, and then defended against Josh Berry to score the victory. The triumph at Loudon was a significant win, as it allowed Blaney to qualify for the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs. It will also give him a tactical advantage for the two upcoming races where his playoff spot is guaranteed, no matter the outcomes.Ryan Blaney expresses gratitude to Josh Berry for not bumping him from the lead during Loudon Cup raceRyan Blaney expressed his gratitude toward Josh Berry for racing him clean in the closing laps of the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Despite both being Ford drivers and free to battle for the lead, Berry chose not to bump Blaney while attempting to overtake. Blaney described the final 20 laps as extremely intense, explaining how he had to work hard to maintain his grip on the lead by trying different lanes and managing his car’s handling, especially as Berry applied heavy pressure.Ryan Blaney said post-race:“That was probably the hardest 20 laps that I drove,” Blaney said. “I was trying to kind of bide my stuff and kind of pull Josh (Berry) a little bit. Then he really started coming, and I started to get super free. It was all I could do to hold him off, trying new lanes.”“That was good racing and clean racing. I appreciate Josh for not throwing me the bumper when he could have,” he added.Ryan Blaney also emphasized that there were no team orders or instructions from Ford that influenced Berry's decision to race cleanly; it was purely competitive spirit.