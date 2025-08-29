NASCAR insider claims RCR is an “intriguing option” to switch to Dodge from Chevrolet

In February 2025 Dodge expressed its desire to re-enter NASCAR's Cup Series. The RCR team currently seems to be at the top of the list. However, the NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi finds it to be an "intriguing option."

In June 2025, Dodge announced their return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026 under the team Rams and announced their partnership with Kaulig Racing. This also led to speculations about the company entering the Cup Series under another manufacturer called Stellantis, but the move to the Cup Series could take another two to three years.

When they do enter the Cup Series, RCR is speculated to be the top team alongside Kaulig Racing to carry the banner. Speaking about the same, Jordan Bianchi highlighted how Richard Childress Racing could be an intriguing option given its engine program. He said (via The Athletic),

"It’s still too early to definitely state which team(s) will join Kaulig in carrying the Dodge banner whenever it re-enters Cup, as there are several candidates, but Richard Childress Racing is an intriguing option — especially because of its engine program that could then supply engines to other Dodge-backed teams."

"Whether RCR would actually make the switch from Chevrolet to Dodge is another question. Since RCR first entered Cup back in the late 1960s, it has always fielded General Motors-branded cars (Chevrolet, Oldsmobile or Pontiac). Severing these ties would be something team owner Richard Childress, who values loyalty, would not do without great hesitation." He added.

As of now it is unclear as to which team Dodge will be interested in partnering with in the Cup Series. Dodge last participated in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012, when Brad Keselowski won the championship for Team Penske and drove the Dodge Charger.

RCR driver speaks about the mounting playoff pressure

Kyle Busch spoke about his performance at Iowa, during which he also highlighted the Chevrolet ZL1's lack of pace to fight in front. He also mentioned how his car wouldn't turn in traffic.

Busch had a rough start to his Iowa weekend, as he crashed during the practice and was forced to use the backup car. After starting the race from the back of the grid, he managed to make up a few spots and by the end of stage two was in fifth place. However, he could not capitalize on the momentum and produce a strong finish.

On lap 263, the RCR driver collided with the #88 car of Shane van Gisbergen. He eventually finished the race in 20th place. While in conversation with NBC Sports, post race, he said:

"We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Chevrolet. Crew chief Randall Burnett made some race strategy calls that got us into the top 10 and earned us some stage points, but we lost that track position in Stage 3 and struggled to return to the front," he said.

"Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today but didn’t have enough,” he added.

Kyle Busch currently stands in 20th place in the drivers' championship with 541 points.

