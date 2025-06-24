NASCAR Insider clarifies Chase Briscoe’s controversial implications on his past teams

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck shed light on Chase Briscoe's tough situation at Joe Gibbs Racing following the driver's win at Pocono Raceway. Gluck remarked that compared to driving for underdog teams like Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe is more pressured to deliver and keep his seat at JGR.

Chase Briscoe came to JGR this year after spending four NASCAR Cup Series seasons in the #14 Ford at SHR. He won two races in the now-defunct team, formerly owned by his hero Tony Stewart, before adding another victory to his resume on Sunday, June 22.

Briscoe is expected to win in the #19 JGR Toyota, a championship-contending team. This is unfamiliar territory for the driver, considering a win at SHR is generally deemed an upset. Fortunately, the 30-year-old delivered a victory for the Huntersville-based outfit ahead of the playoffs, which Gluck described as a 'relief.'

The NASCAR Insider told Jordan Bianchi on The Teardown podcast (via Dirty Mo Media's X handle):

“Basically, what he was saying is and he tried to clarify that at the other teams he's been with, it felt like he was always an upset. Like at SHR, if you won, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Nobody expected them to do that, right?”

“But here, he's supposed to win. We predicted that he was going to have three wins this year... and he hasn't won yet and here we are, nine races to go in the regular season. It's like, ‘Well, man, he's in a JGR car, is he ever going to win? What's going on?’” he added.

Jeff Gluck concluded by saying:

“He said he had told his wife, like, ‘I have to win.’ The pressure was really getting to him. It sounded like this win was a relief as much as anything.”

Briscoe's maiden win at Joe Gibbs Racing wasn't a walk in the park. He defended the lead on fuel-saving mode after the #19 crew thought the car would run out of fuel if the race stayed green. Despite no caution being thrown in the closing laps, the Indiana native was able to complete all 160 laps ahead of Denny Hamlin.

“So proud of this team” - Chase Briscoe on Joe Gibbs Racing after winning at Pocono

After taking the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to victory lane at Pocono Raceway, Chase Briscoe made his feelings known on X. Thrilled to win another Cup race, he expressed how 'proud' and grateful he was driving for JGR.

Briscoe, who took over former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr.'s #19 car, wrote:

“Nothing cooler than winning in the Cup Series! So proud of this team and so thankful for this opportunity!”

Next on the schedule is the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway). The 260-lap race will be held on a Saturday (June 28), with TNT Sports commencing the live coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET.

In addition, the drafting-style race will debut NASCAR's In-Season Challenge, a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament, ahead of the playoffs. Chase Briscoe, who earned the second seed, will face Noah Gragson in the first round.

