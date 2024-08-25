NASCAR insider clarifies Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt's Trackhouse investment rumors amid SVG No. 88 deal

Renowned journalist and NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass responded to the rumor that Dale Earnhardt Jr and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owners at JR Motorsports, might invest in the #88 Trackhouse Racing entry. The Trackhouse Camaro is expected to be driven by three-time Supercar champion Shane Van Gisbergen full-time in the Cup Series next year.

The #88 was previously driven by several NASCAR drivers, including Darrell Waltrip, Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, and of course, Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself. Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was the last to pilot the No. 88 but before that, Earnhardt wheeled the legendary vehicle for an entire decade.

However, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Pockrass said that Earnhardt was not involved in Gisbergen's 2025 deal with the Chevy team:

"Did check in with Trackhouse and DaleJr did not buy into the team," Pockrass explained. "They just got the use of the 88 number (and obviously a connection to Trackhouse driver Connor Zilisch using the 88 at JRM, too, next year)"

On the Xfinity side of things, 18-year-old Connor Zilisch will drive the No. 88 ride full-time for JR Motorsports starting next year. Zilisch, a winner at the Rolex 24 and the Twelve Hours of Sebring is a development driver with Trackhouse Racing.

Pockrass said in another post that the team will not need to pay NASCAR for acquiring the rights of the #88. According to the latest reports, Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks had consulted Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports before deciding to revive the No. 88 Cup car, and they all gave him the nod.

Shane Van Gisbergen set for a full-time run with Trackhouse Racing

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates his win at Sonoma in June (Source: Getty)

Shane Van Gisbergen, often called SVG, is in his maiden year driving the No. 97 for Kaulig Racing. He's the winningest driver in the current Xfinity field, with victories at Portland, Sonoma and Chicago this year.

Shane Van Gisbergen won his debut NASCAR race last year at the Grand Park 220 in Chicago. He has run four races in the Cup Series this season, with his best performance being a P20 finish at the Circuit of The Americas in March.

"This is what I have planned for, and I am ready," Gisbergen said of his upcoming opportunity in an interview (via On3). "I know there is a tough learning curve ahead, but the best way to learn is to go out and do it. Feel I have made progress running the Xfinity Series this year with Kaulig Racing, and I can’t thank everyone there enough."

"I look forward to the Cup Series. Those drivers and teams are the best in the world, and it will be an honor to be part of their races," the New Zealander added.

SVG is 12th in the Xfinity standings with 532 points. He had led 79 laps and amassed five top-5s and six top-10s. Gisbergen will make his career-first playoff appearance this year at the Kansas Speedway on September 28.

