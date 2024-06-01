NASCAR insider comments on Noah Gragson's Cup Series future after SHR closure

With Stewart-Haas Racing getting ready to shut shop at the end of the 2024 season, the future of its drivers remains uncertain. However, Bob Pockrass, a FOX Sports journalist and a NASCAR insider, has commented about the future of Noah Gragson in the Cup Series.

Gene Haas and Tony Stewart, owners of SHR, recently announced the decision to cease all operations of the iconic team and sell three of its charters to Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing, and Trackhouse Racing respectively. Apart from these three teams, others in contention for the fourth charter include the likes of JTG Daugherty Racing, Legacy Motor Club, and RFK Racing.

Meanwhile, Gragson joined the SHR team in 2024. The Nevada-based driver bagged a multi-year agreement with the team in December last year. However, with the team announcing the closure of its operations this year, Gragson will likely be on the lookout for a seat next year.

This uncertainty has led to some fans questioning Pockrass about the future of the rising Stewart-Haas Racing star on X.

"As I mention in this story, Gragson's relationship with Bass Pro could help ... https://foxsports.com/stories/nascar/stewart-haas-racing-ceasing-cup-operations-after-2024-selling-four-charters… ... every week or two, I hear a possible different destination for Gragson depending on which rides could be open. I think he'll remain in Cup but where I am not sure." Pockrass responded.

Thanks to Gragson's close bond with Bass Pro Shops, the #10 driver could be a part of Front Row Motorsports during the 2025 season.

A look at Noah Gragson's 2024 season with Stewart-Haas Racing so far

After a premature end to the previous season due to a breach of the member conduct section of the NASCAR Rule Book, Noah Gragson joined Stewart-Haas Racing with the hope of salvaging his image in 2024.

Gragson, the #10 driver had a reasonably dull start to the season, as he managed just two top-10 finishes in the first five races (20th in Busch Light Clash, 21st in Duel 2 at Daytona, 9th in Daytona International Speedway, 36th at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and 6th in Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

Since then, the American has managed two top-5s (Talladega Superspeedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway) and two top-10 finishes (Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway). The Las Vegas-based racer has showcased an overall good result in his debut season with SHR.

However, as the team prepares to bid adieu to NASCAR racing, Gragson has a daunting task ahead of him. He needs to put his best foot forward in an attempt to secure a place in one of the leading teams. The only relief he can expect in this challenge is from Bass Pro Shops, who have been supporting him right from the first race this year.