NASCAR insider comments on rumors of Dale Earnhardt Jr. considering charter purchase from SHR

Recently, a NASCAR insider opined on the rumors revolving around JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s interest in buying a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing before the end of the 2024 season. Dale Jr's JRM currently competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with four full-time entries.

On May 28, SHR's co-owners, Tony Stewart and Gene Haas released a joint statement that stated, "We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season."

With this announcement, SHR's current four-car charter and drivers' future is uncertain. Moreover, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr has been vocal about his interest in owning a Cup charter, which has led to rumors amongst NASCAR communities regarding a new charter ownership from Dale Jr.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter) recently responded to a user's question asking about Dale Jr's prospect of buying from Stewart-Haas Racing. Pockrass said:

"No. DaleJr is not buying a charter from SHR."

After SHR's news, Front Row Motorsports was the first to reveal the expansion of their Cup team to a three-car charter beginning from the 2025 season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister and co-owner of JRM reacts to buying NASCAR Cup charter

SHR put an end to the year-long rumors and speculations of their future in the Cup Series. The NASCAR community is also trying to figure out who the buyer will be for the team's four-car charter.

Since then, RFK Racing and JR Motorsports would have been the top contenders interested in purchasing them.

RFK's co-owner Brad Keselowski responded to a fan's comment on X (formerly Twitter) where the fan wrote:

"Really hope @keselowski and @RFKracing have the ability to purchase the 4th charter," the fan commented.

To this, Keselowski replied:

"I’m 30m short at the moment. Friends say we should start a GoFundMe."

This interaction on social media caught JR Motorsports co-owner Kelly Earnhardt Miller's attention and she added:

"Haha us too!

This implies the growth of the value of the Cup Series charter since its introduction in 2016. As reports suggested, Spire Motorsports spent $40 million purchasing a charter from Live Fast Motorsports last year.