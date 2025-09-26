NASCAR insider declares Ryan Blaney as the championship favorite after statement win at New Hampshire

NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi reflected on Ryan Blaney's odds for the 2025 Cup series championship and offered a rather optimistic take. He broke down each stage of the playoffs and built a case for Blaney's title run.Blaney's title bid began with a disappointing P18 finish at Darlington, but he has since bounced back to record three consecutive top-5 results. His teammate Joey Logano also recorded the same feat, but Blaney was able to fare better in each outing.At Gateway and Bristol, Blaney and Logano finished in tandem at fourth and fifth, respectively. The reigning champion, however, secured the Busch Light pole for the New Hampshire race and logged a race-high 147-lap lead. Nonetheless, it was Blaney who led the final 39 laps and secured his spot in the final eight.Reflecting upon Blaney's momentum, Bianchi said (via X/PRNlive),&quot;This team is now focused on Las Vegas, a track they're really good at and they've got a lot of speed. If they can carry that speed over to Las Vegas and have success, they put themselves in a good position points-wise to maybe not have to fret at Talladega, another race that's good for them. And oh, by the way, after Talladega's Martinsville, which just happens to be Ryan Blaney's best track and then after that is Phoenix.&quot;&quot;My point in all this is if you're looking for a championship favorite, I think we found it and it's Ryan Blaney and that 12 team,&quot; he added.Ryan Blaney currently sits atop the playoff standings, while Joey Logano ranks outside the top-5 with a 24-point cushion. If Blaney were to clinch a final four berth, his win at the Loudon track serves as a strong indicator for success at Phoenix, for it's another flat track where Team Penske excels at.Ryan Blaney dismisses 'favorite' tag for the Cup Series titleRyan Blaney spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR radio and addressed his chances for the Cup Series title. As a frontrunner in the playoffs, the Team Penske driver offered a realistic take of the situation.&quot;Every team that's in this deal is really talented, every driver is incredibly talented, so you never know who's going to come on strong at what time. This sport is a week-to-week sport, and you can be on the top of the world one week, and then you can be struggling to find your own way the next week,” he said.Ryan Blaney concluded that the best strategy is to focus on his team and get consistent results. Blaney now heads to Kansas Speedway for the second stop in the Round of 12. Notably, he scored a top-5 finish in his last outing at the 1.5-mile track.Fans can watch the race on Sunday, September 28 at 3 PM ET.