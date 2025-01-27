NASCAR insider details key reason why Connor Zilisch raced in the final stint ahead of Shane van Gisbergen at Rolex24

Eighteen-year-old NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch raced in the closing stages of the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The decision to have Zilisch race the final stint instead of Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) sparked conversations among fans. In his latest tweet, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass explained the strategic move.

According to Pockrass, Connor Zilisch was chosen because he is around 60 pounds lighter than SVG. The weight difference provided better car balance, reduced fuel usage, and less tire wear, critical factors in endurance racing. He tweeted:

“Zilisch is about 60 pounds lighter than SVG so I believe that was one of the reasons to put him in for the end.”

The explanation came after fans questioned why SVG, with his experience, was not picked for the final stage. Pockrass’ reply came after a fan’s suggestion that read:

“Should have put SVG in last”

Trackhouse Racing's #91 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, collectively driven by Zilisch, SVG, Scott McLaughlin, and Ben Keating, performed well in the early stages. The team constantly stayed in the top five and had strong coordination despite their different racing backgrounds. Connor Zilisch came to NASCAR after competing in karting, SVG drove in the New Zealand Supercars championship, McLaughlin has a background in Supercars and IndyCar, and Keating was a businessman before coming into endurance racing.

During the final hour, Zilisch made a mistake and spun the car. This resulted in a drive-through penalty that dropped the team to ninth place. This spin cost the team a chance at a higher finish, leading the fans to believe SVG may have been the better choice.

Connor Zilisch’s thoughts on the race

After the race, Connor Zilisch shared his frustration in an interview with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass. He pointed out that one mistake is all it takes to end the race for a team. He also called the overall racing experience cool, saying:

"One mistake can cost you. Had a ton of fun, though. I mean, this was such a cool event with the team and our drivers. It was such a cool driver lineup, and I'm glad that Justin was able to make this happen and make this possible. Yeah, we were running third with an hour to go, and with one mistake, we got a drive-through and ended our race. So, frustrating, but hopefully it's not the last time I'll be back at this race."

Zilisch entered this year’s race with high expectations after winning in the LMP2 class last year. Competing alongside experienced drivers like SVG and McLaughlin was a valuable learning opportunity for the young driver.

Connor Zilisch said about his future (via FOX Sports):

"No, I treat every race the same. I prepare for every race the same, no matter what I'm doing in the future or what my expectations are. Yeah, I’m going to keep doing my thing. Yeah, I’m so excited."

At just 18, Zilisch has already achieved a lot in motorsports. His next big challenge is his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March.

