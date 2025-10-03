NASCAR insider suggests what could force Kyle Busch to “want to leave” RCR and which team would likely hire him

According to veteran motorsports journalist and NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Kyle Busch would want to leave Richard Childress Racing if they continue racing the way they are this season. Winless through the first 31 races of 2025, the former Cup Series champion did not make the playoffs this year.

Busch has been winless since June 2023. Last year, he snapped his 19-year streak of winning at least one race each season. Still, Pockrass thinks that Busch can win. But he’s not sure if that’s going to be with RCR.

Reflecting on the same on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, Pockrass said (16:40),

“I think Kyle Busch wins again. I just don't know whether it's at RCR or not. And look, I think Spire would like to have him and see what they can do with him. He can't be happy, and if they continue to run the way they've been running, he'll want to leave.”

Kyle Busch’s current contract with Richard Childress Racing will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 8 through 2026. The Las Vegas native sits 21st in the driver standings with two top-fives, eight top-10s, and 631 points to his name.

Busch didn’t make the postseason, but he can still compete for his maiden win of 2025. Next up for the Chevy icon is the Bank of ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, October 5, the 109-lap event will stream live on USA (3 pm ET onwards) with exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

“I think he needed a change”- Kyle Busch’s former teammate weighs in on recent RCR shakeup

Charlotte will mark Kyle Busch’s debut with Andy Street from atop the pit box, as his usual crew chief, Randall Burnett, will move to Trackhouse Racing for 2026 and beyond. Denny Hamlin, Busch’s teammate from his days at Joe Gibbs Racing, thought that it’s actually a good thing for the two-time series champion.

Reflecting on the change, the Tampa, Florida native said (on Actions Detrimental),

“I think he needed a change. I think all parties need a change. Certainly, Kyle’s going through it right now. The performance is not there. I am a believer that Kyle Busch still has the ability to go win races. I do think that his cars are off, but I don’t think they’re off to the extent that we’re seeing on Sundays.”

“There’s got to be a little bit of shared responsibility in what’s going on with Kyle Busch right now, but certainly it’s not good. So I think everyone just wanted a change of scenery — they’re all going to get it,” he added.

Burnett will serve as the crew chief for Connor Zilisch, who is eyeing his first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series next year. As for the remainder of 2025, the Fenton, Missouri native will continue “contributing in a support role with the organization.”

