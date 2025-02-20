NASCAR insider drops 3-word reaction to Carson Hocevar’s hilarious take on fuel-saving strategies in Superspeedway racing

Carson Hocevar, pilot of the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports, recently shared a hilarious clip on fuel-saving strategies and throttle control in modern Superspeedway racing. The clip received an apt three-word response from NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck.

Hocevar used the opening scene from the movie Office Space on X, where Peter (a character) is stuck in stop-go traffic, and overlayed it with appropriate text highlighting how drivers get frustrated with fuel-saving strategies. In the movie scene, Peter shifts lanes in frustration in a stop-and-go traffic situation. But as soon as he shifts to a new lane the previous lane starts moving ahead.

Carson Hocevar jokingly compared this situation to how sometimes drivers in mid-pack have to drive at close to half throttle at Superspeedways when the leaders start to conserve fuel. Some, trying to get a move on, shift to a fast-moving lane, but as soon as they do, the lane no longer advances as quickly. Jeff Gluck responded to Hocevar's clip, realizing how perfectly this depicts fuel-saving strategies in drafting style tracks.

"This is genius," Gluck wrote as he reposted the tweet.

NASCAR itself noted last year that this trend of saving fuel and driving at half throttle was becoming increasingly common and wanted to analyze and address this issue. Elton Sawyer, senior vice president of competition for NASCAR, shared his thoughts on the same.

"Ultimately, we want to drop the green flag on the race and they’re racing as hard as they can until they drop the checkered flag. There’s some strategy in between there, and we will definitely take a much deeper dive into this particular situation and the strategy that goes into it," Sawyer was quoted as saying by NBC Sports.

"Our teams are so good, and our drivers are so good, and the strategy and the preparation that goes into these events — they don’t leave any stones unturned. The Daytona 500 and superspeedway racing in general has kind of come down to that. Basically what you’re trying to do is spend the least amount of time on pit road that you can," he added.

Carson Hocevar, like every other driver on the grid, surely understands how spending less time on pit stops can help them in the race. However, his take on modern superspeedway racing was undoubtedly hilarious.

Carson Hocevar was happy with NASCAR's decision to return to Bowman Gray

Carson Hocevar recently shared his thoughts on NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray Stadium. The historic short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, hosted the 2025 season-opening exhibition race, marking the first time NASCAR had raced there in 54 years.

Hocevar, who was in the 20-car grid for the race, shared his experience in response to a post from Jeff Gluck on X.

"Hi Jeff, I had so much fun that I got caught daydreaming about it that I forgot to give a review until getting my fifth reminder about completing a review to be accommodated on my return. Also, I appreciate the addition of a tire barrier and recommend that more often. thanks," Carson Hocevar said responding to a poll shared by Gluck.

In the Cook Out Clash, Hocevar finished 16th in his No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. He ended the race one lap down from the leader.

