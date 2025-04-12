NASCAR insider drops 4-word reaction to Fox’s Jon Edwards tribute

The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of Jon Edwards, who passed away on April 11, 2025, at 53. Edwards was the longtime Director of Racing Communications at Hendrick Motorsports and a beloved personality within the sport. NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall shared a heartbreaking four-word reaction to a tribute video for Edwards posted on X by FOX Sports.

Jon Edwards was respected by many for his professionalism, dedication, and quiet influence. He played an important role in shaping how the public and the media saw Hendrick Motorsports. He also helped guide drivers through challenging times; most notably, he was a key part of Kyle Larson’s return to NASCAR in 2021 after a suspension.

After the news of his death, many people in the racing world shared messages of sympathy and respect. Fox Sports honored Jon Edwards with a special tribute video on X.

NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall, who was good friends with Edwards, reacted to Jeff Gluck's comment on the video, saying:

"And I'm crying again."

She later posted NASCAR's tribute video on her page and wrote:

"Gosh, I miss my friend so much already. I'm struggling to think he won't be walking into the media center with Larson or picking on me or just standing there with a Starbucks cup in his hand. I swear he always had one!"

Many others, like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, and Kyle Larson, shared their heartfelt tribute on Edwards' death.

Hendrick Motorsports first broke the news of Jon Edwards' death

Before taking on the role of Director of Racing Communication at HMS, Jon Edwards worked closely with drivers like Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson. He had a particularly close bond with Gordon and served as his PR and advisor for almost three decades. He had become an inseparable part of the team.

HMS broke the unfortunate news of Jon Edwards' death with an emotional message on X that read:

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Jon Edwards, our longtime friend, teammate, and director of racing communications. Jon was a consummate professional whose remarkable gift for building strong and lasting relationships made him a respected figure in our sport. His impact on Hendrick Motorsports, the NASCAR community, and countless individuals cannot be overstated."

"Above all, Jon was a kind and thoughtful person who carried a genuine passion for our industry, our organization, and his many teammates and friends. Our thoughts are with Jon's family and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. He will be deeply missed," it added.

In his message, Gordon, who perhaps had one of the closest bonds with Edwards, appreciated everything they achieved together when they went racing.

