NASCAR Insider drops update on $3.9B worth Roger Penske’s status in Rolex 24 Daytona

NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass shared business giant Roger Penske's status update at the 24 Hours of Daytona. He has two cars participating in the race in partnership with Porsche and has been performing decently so far into the race.

Penske, the chairman and CEO of Penske Corporation, is a well-known business giant in motorsports. As his team is currently running in the 2025 Rolex 24, fans questioned on social media if he was present at the track. NASCAR insider Pockrass revealed that he was present, and had been awake for most part of the race. He also mentioned that Penske is likely to sleep only for a short time period.

"Roger Penske is here. I don't have a sleep monitor on him so I don't know if he will stay awake the whole time but he if he does sleep, it will be short," Pockrass wrote on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Roger Penske is largely known as the owner of Team Penske among NASCAR fans. However, Team Penske is just a part of his large investment. The Penske Corporation also owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the entire IndyCar Series, and multiple car dealerships across the US, Canada, and parts of Europe.

His investments have seen him rise through the business world. Penske is currently worth $6.5 billion (according to Forbes). His NASCAR Cup Series team's #22 driver, Joey Logano, won the 2024 Cup Series championship.

Roger Penske's drivers battling for the lead in the final hours of the Rolex 2024

The #7 and #6 Porsche Penske Porsche 963 started the race in third and tenth place, respectively. BMW M Team RLL had the early race in the lead owing to its pole position. However, after a long night of racing, both Porsches were able to make up and have been leading with a 1 - 2 position at multiple instances.

Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell, and Kevin Estre are piloting the #6 car, meanwhile, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy Belgium, and Laurens Vanthoor are behind the wheel of the #7. The latter is leading with three hours to go in the race, and the #6 is in P2 with a 12-second gap. The team is battling in the GTP category.

Both the cars are in contention to win the race. They have been strongly racing throughout the 20 hours, but are facing a strategic battle with the #24 BMW. The latter team took the lead on multiple instances but fell down to third place after its pit stop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback