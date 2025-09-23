NASCAR Insider drops update on Kyle Busch's future after crew chief exit

Kyle Busch’s future in the sport suddenly became a topic of interest after his crew chief, Randall Burnett, announced his departure on Tuesday morning (September 23). However, a NASCAR insider, Kelly Crandall, provided an update about the future of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Ad

Kyle Busch currently drives the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and has been associated with the team since 2023. Burnett has also been working with Busch since 2023, and together, they have won three races. Burnett will move from RCR to join Trackhouse Racing next season and serve as crew chief for NASCAR rising star Connor Zilisch, who will move up to the Cup Series as a full-time driver.

Ad

Trending

According to NASCAR insider and renowned journalist Kelly Crandall, retirement is not on the horizon for the #8 RCR driver. When a fan on X asked if Busch was preparing to hang up his helmet following Randall Burnett’s exit, Crandall replied:

“No. Childress picked up his option for next year and Busch has not given any timeline of when he's looking to retire”

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall @theshuler3 No. Childress picked up his option for next year and Busch has not given any timeline of when he's looking to retire

Ad

The clarification means the NASCAR veteran will remain with RCR and will also be contracted with them through the 2026 season. While questions remain about who will take over the position of Burnett as crew chief, Busch’s immediate future in the sport is secure.

Kyle Busch reflects on his disappointing New Hampshire result

Kyle Busch had a frustrating outing during last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. However, it was not new for him. He is amid a significant winless streak in the series, with his last win occurring over two years ago at Gateway.

Ad

In the post-race interview with NBC Sports, Kyle Busch explained how the lack of lateral grip from the start of the race and the Stage 2 wreck hurt his performance. Here’s what the #8 driver said:

“The No. 8 Chevrolet struggled with no lateral grip as the race began, and while the entire Richard Childress Racing team was working to get us back to the front, we got caught up in the crash early in Stage 2 and battled front-end damage the remainder of the race. Our focus remains returning the No. 8 to victory lane, and we hope to do just that next weekend at Kansas Speedway.”

The 40-year-old driver from Las Vegas, Nevada, has had a mediocre season by his standards, recording only two top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 30 races so far. He also failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.