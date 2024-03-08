NASCAR insider explains how the NextGen cars have opened the gates for Indy drivers, claims it to be "easier than past Cup cars"

NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin has claimed that the NextGen cars have reduced the Cup Series entry barrier for the IndyCar drivers.

Earlier, issues such as low aerodynamic profile, high ground clearance, rigorous tire wear, high procurement costs, and whatnot used to stand as a roadblock for IndyCar drivers who wished to venture into the realm of stock car racing.

However, with the introduction of NextGen cars into the NASCAR scene, many aspects were revamped, following which its official use began in the 2022 season. Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a championship in the newly rendered NextGen car.

For the IndyCar drivers, venturing into NASCAR was a cumbersome affair as the problems that succumbed to the old stock car models acted as a hindrance in their quest for a stock car racing career.

James Hinchcliffe once disclosed his desire to "give it [Cup Series] a try," but expressed that venturing from Indy to stock car racing is a huge struggle. The now 37-year-old IndyCar driver said in 2014 (via AL.com):

"I'm a racer, man. Put me in anything with an engine and four wheels. But for me, watching some of the most successful open-wheel guys make that transition and struggle, clearly it's a huge challenge."

Nevertheless, NASCAR insider Brett Griffin believes that the NextGen cars have made it easier for an Indy driver looking to carve his niche in the Cup Series. He shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter):

"Feel like Indy car drivers could come transition into and drive this current Cup car easier than past Cup cars. Having watched many come in and struggle to win would love to see if that’s the case now. Less off throttle time, more downforce, less tire management and nowhere near as much slipping and sliding."

The fourth race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series calendar in a nutshell

Phoenix Raceway will host the Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 race and a total of 36 drivers will be seen battling for the top spot. The time-testing stint will flag off on Saturday, March 9, at 2.10 PM ET. Fans can view the qualifying action live on FS1.

On Sunday, the 2023 Shriners Children 500 winner William Byron will aim to defend his title. On the other hand, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who consecutively missed P1 at Phoenix three times after a hat-trick of second-placed finishes, will grab every opportunity at his disposal to end the drought.

The high-octane Cup Series action can be savored live on FOX when Sunday's race will kick off at 3.30 PM ET. The 312-lap race will be distributed across three stages- Stage 1 comprising 60 laps, followed by Stage 2 at 125. The Final Stage will account for two more laps than Stage 2, totaling 127.

