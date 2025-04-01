NASCAR insider ‘extremely disappointed’ with the misuse of the ‘cool’ Xfinity Series amid Martinsville controversial finish

NASCAR race mechanic and pit crew member Bozi Tatarevic recently explained his disappointment with last week's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Saturday's US Marine Corps 250 had multiple crashes and one of the highest caution laps in series history but the final lap was particularly chaotic. JR Motorsports' No. 8 Chevy driver, Sammy Smith crashed into leader Taylor Gray during the final turn, which caused both their cars to spin out. Austin Hill took advantage of the chaos and won the race.

NASCAR insider Tatarevic shared his love for the Xfinity Series during the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast with Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

"The Xfinity Series is one of my favorite racing series to watch, just because the cars are so cool. The racing is so good, like I have kind of, you know, a bucket list of stuff, and that's like an Xfinity car is still something I have on my list that I want to work on if I have an opportunity because it looks so cool and so fun," Bozi Tatarevic said.

Tatarevic also spoke about the wild finish at Martinsville and explained why he left the short track instead of staying to talk to teams like he usually does.

"So for me, like, Saturday, I'll typically stay after a race, talk to engineers, mechanics, just figure out, like, what they did, why stuff's interesting. But I just left because I was like all the good cars, all the stuff, all the people that executed, they got wrecked in the last lap. Yeah, and that's what's so disappointing... It's just extremely disappointing to see such a cool platform misused in such a way and to see people knocked out for no reason," Tatarevic added.

Tatarevic further pointed out how expensive the cars and argued that if drivers were more careful, teams could save money and invest in better pay for mechanics and engineers instead of dealing with constant damage. The Xfinity race this past weekend had 14 caution flags and over 100 laps slowed down due to crashes.

"I wish I were in the booth" - Denny Hamlin on NASCAR Xfinity's Martinsville race

Several NASCAR personalities shared their frustration with the reckless driving during the Xfinity race at Martinsville. Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin also commented on the same on X:

"God I wish I were in the booth. I'd get fired but I damn sure would call these idiots out," Hamlin wrote.

Hamlin further elaborated on his displeasure with Xfinity Series drivers during his Actions Detrimental podcast and said:

"I can speak to what I am as a car owner - I'm not impressed. Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith drove like a**holes."

Meanwhile, Hamlin won Sunday's Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway and claimed his first win of the season. NASCAR will now head to Darlington Raceway this weekend for Xfinity and Cup races on April 5th and 6th.

