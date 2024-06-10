NASCAR Insider fears Martin Truex Jr. could face sensitivity training like Kyle Busch for using the R-word on his team radio during Sonoma race

Martin Truex Jr. has come under scanner after using the R-word while venting his frustration on the team radio at Sonoma Raceway. Following the derogatory words fired by the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, NASCAR insider Toby Christie believes that the former can be called for sensitivity training by the officials. A couple of years ago, Kyle Busch underwent sensitivity training for a similar reason before his 2022 season started.

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 hosted by the 1.99-mile road course turned into a caution-riddled race soon after the 110-lap dash got kicked off. The first caution was caused by Truex Jr.'s teammate Denny Hamlin. On Lap 2, the #11 Toyota succumbed to an engine failure but the leaked oil from the machine resulted in the caution after John Hunter Nemechek slid on the oil and rammed his #42 into the wall.

Later in the race, several incidents prompted the officials to issue caution, and the field was repeatedly reset. Martin Truex Jr. had a poor qualifying run as he stood 21st fastest. However, he recouped with the top 10 runners in the race, finishing Stage 2 in third place.

Despite his unwavering efforts to climb the charts, multiple cautions and restarts slowed his pursuit. Moreover, on Lap 35, the massive stack-up happened which brutally slowed down the #19 Toyota. Truex Jr. is the winningest driver on the Sonoma Raceway with four wins at the venue. However, amid the hindrances in his bid for a fifth win, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver couldn't control his rage and blasted on his team radio.

In 2021, Busch did something similar. While outlining his on-track debacle with Brad Keselowski at Phoenix, the #8 Chevy driver used a word derogatory for people having intellectual disabilities. As a result, he was required to undergo sensitivity training before kicking off his 2022 season.

Motorsports reporter Jordan Bianchi shared Truex Jr.'s radio message on X, writing:

"Turn 3 is such a stack up, you get run into by these f***ing r*****s".

Witnessing the use of the R-word, Christie outlined that the New Jersey native might undergo sensitivity training by NASCAR. Taking it to X, he wrote:

"Uh, if that R-word is what I think it is, that could signal a round of sensitivity training for Truex. #NASCAR".

Gas trouble knocks Martin Truex Jr. out of podium places at Sonoma

Martin Truex Jr. kicked off his run from 21st place, gained two track positions during the first stage, and finished 19th. During the second stage, the JGR driver pushed his #19 Toyota and swooped past his rivals to bag a third-place finish. Moreover, despite getting spun out early during the race, being slowed by the traffic on the road course, and tangling up in several cautions, the 43-year-old didn't let his guard fail and ran for second place.

However, Truex Jr.'s efforts went in vain when his engine sputtered signaling the fuel scarcity. The defending winner in the Wine Country couldn't help but see the runner-up spot slipping from his grasp while the checkered flag was visible in plain sight.

After the 110-lap Cup Series dash was done and dusted, the #19 Toyota crawled towards the start/finish line while being escorted by an ambulance and service truck.